An Honest Nic Claxton Sounds Ready to Bounce Back with the Bulls

One of Bryson Graham's first moves at the helm of the Chicago Bulls was to shore up the frontcourt.

For years, the Bulls struggled to find a true rim protector. They leaned consistently on offensive-minded bigs, only to set them up for failure with an equally offensive-minded backcourt. It resulted in the Bulls serving as one of the most easily penetrable teams in the NBA. They finished 2025-26 allowing the fourth-most points in the paint per game. The year before that, they forked over the single most.

Nic Claxton is in town to help flip the script. Graham acquired the former Brooklyn Nets big man in a multi-team trade this summer. The Bulls gave up essentially nothing in return, absorbing the remaining two years of Claxton's contract into cap space.

Claxton may not be an official part of the team's young core, but there is no doubt that expectations are somewhat high. You don't give up $23+ million in cap space for nothing – let alone add an extra guaranteed year of money to the books in 2027.

At the same time, there are valid concerns about Claxotn's recent trajectory. While he performed like one of the most efficient two-way bigs in the NBA in 2023, he has since hit a wall. His success in the paint has plummeted, and his impact on the boards has left something to be desired.

Most importantly, however, the defense hasn't looked the same. Claxton was a fantastic rim protector early on in his career. He was very switchable and would swat at least two balls a game. We've slowly seen these skills diminish, though the reason has been unclear. Is he actually trending in the wrong direction? Could it be linked to a lingering back issue? Did Brooklyn's tanking ways take their toll?

If one thing is for sure, Claxton was shockingly honest about it all in his first conversation with reporters since joining the Bulls. And what he said should help explain why Graham brought him in this offseason.

Nic Claxton Opens Up at Media Day

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A mild-mannered Nic Claxton must have known the questions that were coming. He couldn't help but smirk at a few, waiting for the opportunity to clear up any confusion.

“A couple of years ago it really bothered me," Claxton said of his back issues. "Last year it wasn’t a problem. It’s not a problem now. I’ve figured out my body. I’ve figured out what I need to do to stay on top of it, and I’m good to go.”

Claxton averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during the 2025-26 season. He shot 57.1 percent from the field, which marked his second-worst shooting campaign since 2020-21. His defensive box plus-minus also fell to just 0.6, which was his lowest since he played only 49 games in 2021-22.

With that said, there is no ignoring the blatant tank-a-palooza in Brooklyn. The franchise had drafted five rookies in 2025 and got their wish of finishing with one of the three worst records in the NBA. The basketball gods failed to reward them, however, pushing them down to No. 6 on the board.

For a veteran with Claxton's pedigree, it's not hard to imagine the organization's motives affecting his on-court results. And the big man confirmed as much on Media Day.

“Obviously, yeah, especially last year," Claxton said of the Nets' intentions impacting him over the past few seasons. "You prepare to be the best version of yourself every single night. Sometimes, if your minutes are cut or your organization has a different agenda, it can affect you. But at the end of the day, I have to be a professional and be the best version of myself.”

Does this guarantee that Claxton will take the floor in Chicago and return to being a borderline All-Defensive Team center? No. But it does give us an idea of where Claxton's head was at, as well as the impact that being in such an environment can have on a veteran player.

Of course, there is an obvious case to make that Claxton is right back where he started. The Bulls are undertaking a rebuild of their own, and they have made it very clear that development is the priority over winning.

However, their approach appears remarkably different than what Claxton experienced a year ago. This isn't going to be a situation where youngsters are running rampant. They have added multiple experienced vets to aid in establishing a high-compete culture. Claxton isn't merely viewed as someone who can eat minutes, but rather someone who can play a fundamental role in pushing this organization in the right direction.

There is also a word where his fit in this rotation makes a lot more sense. Josh Giddey will be the most talented facilitator he's played with since Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The big man is built for pick-and-roll lobs. The Bulls have added some legitimate shooters, as well, giving Claxton kick-out options like Norman Powell and Buddy Hield.

Speaking of which, his 3.7 assists in 2025-26 were actually a career high. As a Bulls team that is trying to play uptempo and make quick decisions, his passing instincts will come in handy.

All of this is likely why Claxton still sounded happy with the change of scenery. Chicago represents a fresh start – let alone a place where his tools will be immediately put to use.

“As far as the trade, I expected something to happen," Claxton admitted. "My intuition kind of [kicked in]. It was time. It was time for both side to move on, so I’m happy that it played out the way it did, and I’m happy to be here. As far as here, we’re just going to get better every day. Take it one day at a time and go from there.”

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