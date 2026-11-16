Believe it or not, the Chicago Bulls have a chance to win their third consecutive game tonight.

Will it be far from easy? Sure, but it certainly feels hard to rule it out after back-to-back wins over the Hawks and Timberwolves. The Cavaliers are off to a worse start, with a net rating that sits smack in the middle of the league. There is no question that they will have more talent on the floor, but the Bulls' style of play could be particularly suited to give Cleveland some trouble.

Speaking of which, the Cavaliers will also be down one starter. Evan Mobley is set to miss his third straight game with a toe injury. The big man continues to serve as one of their most important two-way players.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (3-9) at Cleveland Cavaliers (7-7)

Where: Rocket Arena

When: 6:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

3 Things to Know ...

• If the Chicago Bulls want to pull off another upset on the road, it's going to start in the open floor. The Cavaliers may not be the slowest team in the league, but they aren't necessarily ready for the kind of track meet the Bulls can run. Opposing teams are averaging 15.2 fastbreak points a night, which ranks as the 8th-most in the NBA. They are fresh off using their speed to their advantage in Minnesota, finishing with 27 fastbreak points. Of course, this game isn't going to be as simple as tiring out Cleveland, but it's at least one area where the Bulls could have the upper hand.

• Another department where the Cavaliers have struggled – rebounding. As imposing as Jarrett Allen can be, the Cavaliers are without Mobley and have just the 19th-ranked rebounding rate in the NBA. They have failed to keep opponents away from the offensive glass, where they have allowed nearly 17.0 second-chance points a night (fifth-most). The Bulls have made this a point of emphasis under Tiago Splitter, and tonight's game will be an opportunity for them to show their head coach how committed they are. For what it's worth, the Cavs also average the second-fewest second-chance points a night at 11.9.

• Donovan Mitchell loves playing the Bulls. During his career, Mitchell has averaged 29.4 points a night when playing Chicago (21 games). He's only averaged more points against the Boston Celtics, though his shooting splits are better when matching up with the Bulls. Now, the good news for the Bulls is that Mitchell has been off to a somewhat tamed start in 2026-27. He is averaging 23.0 points per game, which is down from his nearly 28.0 last year. He also hasn't scored more than 25 points in three straight outings. Still, returning home from a three-game road trip, this could be a perfect get-right game for Mitchell. If the Bulls want to avoid letting the superstar guard take control, they're going to need Isaac Okoro to have another strong performance against his former team.

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Norman Powell

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. James Harden

2. Donovan Mitchell

3. Peyton Watson

4. Jaylon Tyson

5. Jarrett Allen

Injury Report

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) signals during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (finger)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (finger)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (disc)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Peyton Watson – QUESTIONABLE (abdominal)

Jaylon Tyson – DOUBTFUL (ankle)

Sam Merrill – OUT (elbow)

Nae'Qwan Tomlin – OUT (back)

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