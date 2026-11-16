As the Chicago Bulls look for their third consecutive win, they will dodge one of the Cleveland Cavaliers' most important players.

Evan Mobley is expected to sit his third straight game on Monday night due to a toe sprain. The big man remains a fundamental part of what the Cavaliers are trying to do on both ends of the floor, especially defensively. He is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks over his first 12 games of the year. Just as notably, he's shooting 55.0 percent from the field and a career-high 47.9 percent from deep on increased volume.

Considering how heavily this Bulls team leans on long wings and creates consistent paint pressure, Mobley's absence could be a game-changer. Will they still have a high-level rim protector like Jarrett Allen on the floor? Yes, but Mobley's versatility is largely what has anchored Cleveland's defense in the past.

The Cavaliers could also be on the verge of missing newcomer Peyton Watson. While he's clearly still getting comfortable in this new environment, Watson is another two-way force who could give Chicago's ball-handlers some problems. He's also been pretty effective at times on the glass this season, meaning the Bulls could have a slight upper-hand in that department if both he and Mobley are stuck in streeth clothes.

Speaking of which, the Bulls will get a boost in their own frontcourt tonight. Nic Claxton is officially off the injury report and expected to play. The Bulls decided to sit him out of the back-to-back set on Saturday as he continues to ramp up following his return from a hamstring injury.

Jalen Smith could also be back on the floor after sitting in Minnesota. Smith fell on his already-injured hand late in the Bulls' win over the Hawks. While he said in the locker room after the game that it was a minor issue and he hoped to play against the Timberwolves, the Bulls erred on the side of caution and sat Smith.

For what it's worth, if Smith can return, it will be interesting to watch how Tiago Splitter chooses to manage the rotation. Claxton long felt in line to serve as this team's starter. However, Smith has been arguably the most consistent player on the team, averaging 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds a night. Will he continue to ride with Smith, or has he seen enough from Claxton to finally throw him in with the starters?

Regardless, while the injury report could work in the Bulls' favor tonight, this game is still likely to come down to star power. Both James Harden and Donovan Mitchell should be good to go. The latter has repeatedly torched the Bulls. Even with Isaac Okoro likely drawing the assignment this evening, the Bulls simply might not have the bodies to shut down this super guard duo. But, hey, no one thought they'd go into Minny and win either!

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) grabs a rebound away from Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (finger)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (finger)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (disc)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Peyton Watson – QUESTIONABLE (abdominal)

Jaylon Tyson – DOUBTFUL (ankle)

Sam Merrill – OUT (elbow)

Nae'Qwan Tomlin – OUT (back)

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