Bulls vs. Wizards (NBA Cup): 3 Keys to Victory, Starting Lineups, Injury News
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One game after the Chicago Bulls battled the East's second-to-worst team, they will welcome the 5-11 Washington Wizards into the United Center.
To be sure, it's far from a guaranteed win, especially when considering that this jumbo Wizards lineup already handed the Bulls a loss earlier this season. But after a dominant 137-107 victory in Brooklyn made it three wins in the last four games, the odds certainly feel like they could be in the Bulls' favor tonight.
PS: Is anyone else bummed that we're not getting Caleb Wilson vs. AJ Dybantsa? *Sigh*
3 Keys to Victory
• Rocking the No. 1 PACE in the NBA, the Chicago Bulls gave this 24th-ranked Wizards defense some trouble in their first meeting of the season. They finished the night with a staggering 34-9 advantage in the fastbreak points department and did a great job capitalizing on some early Wizards turnovers. All things considered, this feels like a recipe for success again tonight. As things currently stand, Washington is giving up the third-most fastbreak points per game.
• Size was undoubtedly a problem when these two first met. Behind Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, and Deandre Ayton, the Wizards shot 24-32 in the restricted area, stacked up seven blocks, and scored 21 second-chance points. Coming out for the third quarter – which the Wizards won a staggering 40-20 – they were 10-12 from the paint and had a 13-8 lead on the glass. The good news for the Bulls is that they will have more manpower available tonight, with both Zach Collins and Nic Claxton good to go. The bad news is that their best big man, Jalen Smith, will have to sit this one out with an illness.
• Watch the fouls! With Anthony Davis and Trae Young in the lineup, it's no surprise that this group averages the 8th-most free throw attempts per game. They shot 24-28 in their October battle, which included a 10-10 showing in the fourth quarter. If this one comes down to the wire, expect this team to lean on their ability to get to the charity stripe. The Bulls are going to have to play clean defense.
How to Watch
Who: Chicago Bulls (4-10) vs. Washington Wizards (5-11)
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 PM CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Listen: 104.3 FM The Score
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Josh Giddey
2. Isaac Okoro
3. Norman Powell
4. Matas Buzelis
5. Nic Claxton
Washington Wizards
1. Trae Young
2. Kyshawn George
3. AJ Dybantsa
4. Alex Sarr
5. Anthony Davis
Injury Report
Chicago Bulls
Noa Essengue – PROBABLE (wrist)
Jalen Smith – OUT (illness)
Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)
Jaylin Sellers – OUT (G League)
Tobe Awaka – OUT (G League)
Dailyn Swain – OUT (G League)
Orlando Robinson – OUT (G League)
Washington Wizards
Felix Okpara – QUESTIONABLE
Justin Champaigne – OUT (foot)
Reece Beekman – OUT (AC Joint)
Tristan Vuckevic – OUT (hip)
Jamir Watkins – OUT (ACL)
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias