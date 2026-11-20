One game after the Chicago Bulls battled the East's second-to-worst team, they will welcome the 5-11 Washington Wizards into the United Center.

To be sure, it's far from a guaranteed win, especially when considering that this jumbo Wizards lineup already handed the Bulls a loss earlier this season. But after a dominant 137-107 victory in Brooklyn made it three wins in the last four games, the odds certainly feel like they could be in the Bulls' favor tonight.

PS: Is anyone else bummed that we're not getting Caleb Wilson vs. AJ Dybantsa? *Sigh*

3 Keys to Victory

• Rocking the No. 1 PACE in the NBA, the Chicago Bulls gave this 24th-ranked Wizards defense some trouble in their first meeting of the season. They finished the night with a staggering 34-9 advantage in the fastbreak points department and did a great job capitalizing on some early Wizards turnovers. All things considered, this feels like a recipe for success again tonight. As things currently stand, Washington is giving up the third-most fastbreak points per game.

• Size was undoubtedly a problem when these two first met. Behind Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, and Deandre Ayton, the Wizards shot 24-32 in the restricted area, stacked up seven blocks, and scored 21 second-chance points. Coming out for the third quarter – which the Wizards won a staggering 40-20 – they were 10-12 from the paint and had a 13-8 lead on the glass. The good news for the Bulls is that they will have more manpower available tonight, with both Zach Collins and Nic Claxton good to go. The bad news is that their best big man, Jalen Smith, will have to sit this one out with an illness.

• Watch the fouls! With Anthony Davis and Trae Young in the lineup, it's no surprise that this group averages the 8th-most free throw attempts per game. They shot 24-28 in their October battle, which included a 10-10 showing in the fourth quarter. If this one comes down to the wire, expect this team to lean on their ability to get to the charity stripe. The Bulls are going to have to play clean defense.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (4-10) vs. Washington Wizards (5-11)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Norman Powell

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nic Claxton

Washington Wizards

1. Trae Young

2. Kyshawn George

3. AJ Dybantsa

4. Alex Sarr

5. Anthony Davis

Injury Report

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) signals during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Noa Essengue – PROBABLE (wrist)

Jalen Smith – OUT (illness)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Jaylin Sellers – OUT (G League)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (G League)

Dailyn Swain – OUT (G League)

Orlando Robinson – OUT (G League)

Washington Wizards

Felix Okpara – QUESTIONABLE

Justin Champaigne – OUT (foot)

Reece Beekman – OUT (AC Joint)

Tristan Vuckevic – OUT (hip)

Jamir Watkins – OUT (ACL)

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