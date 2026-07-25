Bulls Fans Will Love What Derrick Rose Said About Caleb Wilson: "We Relate A Lot"

Caleb Wilson hasn't just won over Chicago Bulls fans during his first few months with the organization; he's won over a true franchise legend.

Derrick Rose went out into the community this weekend to celebrate a couple of major events. Not only was he recently named as a cover athlete for 2K27, but his hometown is playing host to WNBA All-Star Weekend. To honor both accordingly, Rose's Flower Shop created the 2K Flower Mart at Navy Pier. His small business created bouquets to give the All-Stars their "flowers," as well as passed out free roses to those who wrote their favorite WNBA players a special note.

It feels safe to say fans are always excited to see Rose out and about in the city, and one has to wonder if they could be seeing a lot more of him in the coming months. The newest Bulls rookie, Caleb Wilson, is bound to draw quite the crowd at the United Center. Could Rose join in on the fun courtside?

It sure sounds like he wouldn't be opposed!

Derrick Rose Praises Caleb Wilson

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks as he is honored at halftime of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In an interview with Fox 32 Chicago at his Navy Pier event, Derrick Rose spoke rather highly of the Bulls' new franchise centerpiece. When asked for his first impression, he couldn't help but share that he sees some similarities between the two.

“You have to be delusional in a way, and I feel like he’s delusional, where he believes he’s the No. 1 player" Rose told Devan Kaney. "And I can respect that. I mean, not to go deep into it, but I feel like we relate a lot.”

While the term "delusional" may not normally sound like a compliment, it sure is in the world of sports. The best of the best think they can tackle any challenge, and the fact that Rose picked up on that quality during his brief time with Wilson says a lot.

Speaking of which, the Bulls first shared some clips of Wilson meeting Rose in early July at the Advocate Center. An All-Access episode by Bulls TV caught a moment where the former All-Star was giving the youngster some advice, and Rose shared a little more with Fox 32 Chicago about what he was telling Wilson in that moment:

“I didn’t talk to him that much, but I was just telling him about making a gambit move," the Chess-loving Rose said. "That gambit move is a sacrifice. You got to keep making a sacrifice no matter what level you on because it’s going to make sure you're disciplined and make sure you’re focused. I feel like he’s that. He’s that focused young guy.”

One has to imagine Wilson took those words to heart. The rookie even wore a silver rose pin on draft night, telling the media afterward that he donned it in honor of Rose, hoping it would land him in Chicago.

Wilson will now try to take the advice and help this organization reach heights they haven't reached since Rose sported the uniform. It will be a tall task, but one that many already seem to believe he's capable of. Just look at those Rookie of the Year odds!

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news