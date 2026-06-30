Bulls Free Agency Tracker: How Much Cap Space? Rumors, Current Roster, More

Bryson Graham and Tiago Splitter are about to enter Phase II of the Chicago Bulls' offseason.

Following a draft night that was widely considered a success around the league, the organization must now round out its roster in free agency. For the first time in a long time, the Bulls will be among the few teams with significant money to spend. It puts them in a fascinating spot, particularly when we consider that they have embraced a full-scale rebuild.

In other words, it's hard to envision the Bulls ' new braintrust making many significant moves. This season is going to be largely about player development, as opposed to where the franchise ends up in the East standings.

Nevertheless, all that money has to go somewhere! Whether it be signing a vet to help the youngsters, targeting a restricted free agent, or acting as a salary dump destination, moves are going to be made starting at 5:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday. We're going to keep track of all that here!

You can refresh this page for updates over the next couple of days. Below, you'll also find some information on where the Bulls are starting off, both financially and roster-wise.

How Much Can the Chicago Bulls Spend?

Initially entering the offseason with more cap space than any other team, the Chicago Bulls leveled the playing field with the addition of Nic Claxton. The organization acquired the big man and his $23.3 million salary from the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal. Giving up absolutely nothing in return, they simply absorbed Claxton's contract into their current cap space.

With that in mind, the Bulls are now looking at an estimated $33.0 million in maximum power, per Cap Sheets. It's possible this number ends up closer to $31.0 million, depending on what they do with the contract of Kam Jones (which will become guaranteed this evening). They will also have a room mid-level exception at their disposal, which gives them an extra $9.4 million to work with.

How does this compare to other teams around the league? The Nets and Lakers are the only other squads expected to act as cap space teams. The Lakers are now expected to have the most spending power at around $52.0 million after LeBron James announced he will not return. Meanwhile, the Nets should have somewhere around $35.7 million.

What are the Rumors?

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) takes jump shots during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Chicago Bulls largely in rebuilding mode, there hasn't been the typical tidal wave of rumors this week. The biggest one has centered around a possible run at Norman Powell, who is coming off the first All-Star appearance of his career.

The Bulls have an incredibly young team and an obvious hole in the backcourt. Powell, while being 33 years old, could provide some much-needed scoring and veteran leadership. At the same time, he likely wouldn't come cheap. So, is this really the one way the Bulls want to put their cap space to use?

We'll list any and all rumors that pop up below!

• Norman Powell has been connected to Chicago on multiple fronts over the last 24 hours.

• An Anfernee Simons return to Chicago was mentioned by The Stein Line, though there are a couple of other teams who are reportedly interested in the sharpshooter.

• Speaking of The Stein Line, they also reported that Jonathan Kuminga is expected to be on the Bulls' radar. The former Warriors wing was sent to Atlanta last season before they decided not to pick up his option for the 2026-27 campaign. Not a particularly strong shooter, however, his fit with this current Bulls roster would have some very skeptical.

Current Bulls Roster

Josh Giddey (G)

Tre Jones (G)

Rob Dillingham (G)

Kam Jones (G)

Dailyn Swain (G/F)

Isaac Okoro (F)

Matas Buzelis (F)

Patrick Williams (F)

Caleb Wilson (F)

Noa Essengue (F)

Leonard Miller (F)

Jalen Smith (F/C)

Nic Claxton (C)

As things currently stand, the Chicago Bulls have two open roster spots at their disposal. They could look to open up an additional spot by moving off Kam Jones, who they acquired in their draft night trade with the Indiana Pacers. However, a decision on Jones' contract has to be made today (June 30), or else it will become fully guaranteed for 2026-27.

Bulls Free Agents

Anfernee Simons

Collin Sexton

Zach Collins

Guerschon Yabusele

Nic Richards

Mac McClung*

Yuki Kawamura*

Lachlan Olbrich*

*previously on two-way contracts

Bulls Free Agency Moves ...

This post will be updated with more information starting at 5:00 p.m. CT on June 30, 2026

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