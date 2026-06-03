Bulls Head Coach Candidates Jerry Stackhouse and Micah Nori Address Search Rumors

The Chicago Bulls aren't breezing through their head coaching search. New lead executive Bryson Graham has decided to play the long game, creating a list of candidates that is said to be over 10 coaches deep.

The approach makes plenty of sense for a new front office face. Not only is there plenty of pressure on him to get his first hire right, but the Bulls are also starting completely fresh. The next head coach will be pivotal to developing new young talent, as well as helping to establish a culture that inspires winning moving forward.

Essentially, everyone on the Bulls' list is considered a highly respected assistant. Tiago Splitter and James Borrego are the only candidates with prior NBA head coaching experience. And the former was only subbing in as the interim in the wake of Chauncey Billups' dismissal from the Portland Trail Blazers. With this in mind, the goal is seemingly to find a young coach who can grow alongside his young team.

With the Bulls leaning heavily in the assistant direction, it should make landing their top choice that much easier. Many of these coaches are just hungry for an opportunity, and thus aren't likely to turn down an offer in the hopes that a better one opens up. Still, it's always interesting to hear what some of these people think about Chicago's current opening, and one of the candidates provided us with just that.

Jerry Stackhouse Talks Bulls' Opening ...

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a recent appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Jerry Stackhouse spoke about the current head coach openings around the NBA. The long-time NBA player was most recently serving as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors. He chose to leave that position on Steve Kerr's staff in hopes of landing one of the league's head coach roles.

How serious a contender Stackhouse is for the Bulls' job remains to be seen, but reports have indicated that he did at least have a conversation with Bryson Graham. Stackhouse also made clear that he would be happy with any position when asked about a potential preferred landing spot by Michelle Beadle:

“I think my dad had a great saying: Beggers can’t be choosers. For me, it’s just getting the opportunity to coach at the highest level. It’s the level I played at for the longest time … When I look at any of these situations, I can see myself sliding in and bringing what I feel it takes to win. Having that leadership quality of understanding the development," Stackhouse said. "I’m really excited about development. I think that’s one of my strong suits, being able to get guys better, show them how to play the right way, understanding what it takes to win at this level."

Some smart words from Stackhouse, who likely knows that all three of the franchises with openings (Portland, Dallas, Chicago) will want to focus heavily on player development.

At the same time, it doesn't feel like Stackhouse is simply saying what the teams want to hear. His previous experience as the head coach of the Raptors G-League affiliate and of the Vanderbilt Commodores certainly coincides with a passion for helping young talent. It feels safe to assume that this will stand out in his conversations with the Bulls.

Speaking of which, while Stackhouse implied he would be happy with any gig, he sounded extra excited about what an opportunity with the Bulls could bring.

So, not a preference of any particular preference, even though Chicago, it does seem like one of those that is a little bit more of a canvas, with them having so much cap space and obviously a couple of draft picks in this year’s draft," Stackhouse said. "You could see that team really taking a step and changing their trajectory really fast.”

It feels pretty telling that Stackhouse specifically called out the Bulls' job. Might it be a representation of just how attractive the gig is? Could it be a sign that he is a serious contender and thus trying to flatter his possible employer? Only time will tell, but there is no question that this is the kind of comment that pricks up the ears.

For what it's worth, Stackhouse wasn't the only candidate to discuss the interview process this week. Micah Nori of the Minnesota Timberwolves was far less revealing, but he did admit to having contact with the Bulls.

"I mean, I haven't heard anything really from Dallas," Nori told SiriusXM's NBA Radio this week. "Had, you know, just some feelers out with Chicago. They're very, very early in their stage. And then Portland, same thing, just some, you know, some conversations here and there. Nothing too serious."

Nori has been one of the most popular candidates on the market. One has to imagine that he will speak with Chicago more than once, and it's possible that he already has. Whereas Stackhouse is a little more comfortable going public, Nori may be taking a more cautious approach, especially with interest from Portland reportedly growing.

So ... when will Bulls fans finally get an answer? As important as it is for Graham to do his due diligence, the clock is starting to tick. Individual workouts are underway at the Advocate Center, and the NBA Draft is only three weeks away. Having a new coach in place by then sure feels like a good idea, especially with free agency arriving soon after!

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