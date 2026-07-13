Bulls' Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Caleb Wilson is Going to Give You Chills

The Caleb Wilson hype train is moving at full steam.

If his 35-point Summer League debut had Chicago Bulls fans doing jumping jacks, an inside look at his pre-draft process with the franchise will have fans winning a Gold Medal in gymnastics. Bulls TV released an episode of All-Access this week that includes plenty of behind-the-scenes footage of Wilson's time with Chicago so far. Of course, this includes an even closer look at his explosive Summer League performance, but it starts well before that game tipped off.

The Bulls shared with fans several clips from Wilson's pre-draft interview and individual workout. The footage confirms all the positive remarks that surfaced about Wilson going into the draft, as well as demonstrates that the interest was very much mutual.

"I feel like I'm your guy, honestly," Wilson told Bryson Graham and Company in his pre-draft meeting. "I would love to play in Chicago. I'm a dwag."

Those words generated goosebumps as they left Wilson's lips. The confidence is hard not to admire – let alone how motivated he sounds to bring the once-storied organization back to relevancy. Indeed, as the episode goes on, Wilson is eventually asked to tell Bulls fans who he is.

“He’s the most charismatic, energetic player that the Bulls have had in a long time," Wilson said about himself. "He’s going to get the crowd to jump up, he’s going to have fun, he’s going to win some games. That’s what Caleb Wilson does.”

It's incredibly rare for a 19-year-old to enter the league with this much feel for the game and sense of self. The many clips of him already commanding the huddle and directing traffic on the floor underscore that point. Wilson is already acting like the guy who is carrying the weight of this organization on his shoulders. Does he actually have to be assuming that responsibility this early on in his career? No, but he sure is acting up to the challenge.

Nevertheless, the Bulls' six-minute-long video is the best look we have of who Wilson is and what he can be. We even got to see him link up with Derrick Rose at the Advocate Center, who is the exact Bull he honored on draft night for good luck.

The best part of the video, however, might actually be when Bryson Graham takes the mic. The Bulls' new executive vice president of basketball operations described Wilson to a tee:

"Somebody who doesn't know basketball, they can watch and say, 'Oh yeah, he's good,' Graham said in the episode of All-Access. "He's got great instincts. Great anticipation. He's skilled for his size. He's just scratching the surface. Who knows how good he can be?"

It's a great question with a very simple answer: The sky is the limit!

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