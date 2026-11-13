Why the Bulls Just Signed Orlando Robinson to Their Final Roster Spot

One day after Caleb Wilson underwent a procedure on his right hand, the Chicago Bulls decided to beef up their frontcourt.

The team announced on Friday that Orlando Robinson has been elevated to the full-time roster. The 26-year-old big man will fill Chicago's 15th and final roster spot, which they strategically left open coming into the 2026-27 season. Robinson was previously suiting up for the Windy City Bulls in the G League, where he appeared in the team's first three games.

Robinson will now be the Bulls' fourth center on the roster, joining Jalen Smith, Nic Claxton, and Zach Collins. The added depth could theoretically allow Smith, who has been on fire to start the year, to see more minutes at the four during Wilson's absence.

Roster Update: We have signed C Orlando Robinson.



Let’s get to work, @lamon_legend! pic.twitter.com/KJlvp0a21B — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 13, 2026

Nevertheless, the real reason the Bulls finally decided to fill their open seat likely has everything to do with their two-way players. Would Robinson potentially make more sense on a two-way contract himself? Yes, but by giving him the 15th roster spot, the Bulls now unlock maximum usage for their two-way talent.

An NBA team is allowed three two-way contract players. However, those players can only appear in 50 games if the active roster has a full 15 participants. If the Bulls remained at 14 players, those on a two-way contract would be restricted to just 90 combined active games. And, well, that would be a problem for this rebuilding Bulls team!

We have already seen Tiago Splitter show zero hesitation in using these two-way players. Jordan Hawkins, Jaylin Sellers, and Tobe Awaka have each clocked some real minutes early on this year. Hawkins has even become a member of the rotation over the last couple of games.

With that in mind, it does feel pretty unlikely that we will see Robinson play a meaningful role. His contract is likely non-guaranteed as well, giving the Bulls flexibility to continue tweaking their roster if needed. But, hey, you never know what other injuries might arise, and it's not as if Robinson doesn't come equipped with some real NBA experience.

What Can Orlando Robinson Offer the Bulls?

Dec 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA;c Orlando Magic center Orlando Robinson (7) during practice prior to the Emirates Cup semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando Robinson went undrafted in 2022 following several years at Fresno State. He would go on to ink a deal with the Miami Heat, eventually earning a two-way contract during his rookie season. The Heat would eventually elevate Robinson to a full-time roster member ahead of 2023-24 on a two-year deal, though they proceeded to waive him later that season.

Robinson would join the Sacramento Kings on a one-year contract in the next season, only to appear in nine games before suffering an injury and later being waived. The Toronto Raptors then came calling, giving him a trial on a 10-day deal before handing him a two-way contract.

The carousel continued in 2025-26. Robinson would make his way to Orlando on another two-way contract. He appeared in a mere four games for the franchise before finding himself without a roster spot, yet again, in February. Overall, Robinson has 115 NBA games under his belt.

Four teams in four years isn't all that typical, but it does go to show just how intriguing Robinson's skill set has been to teams. He is a strong six-foot-eleven big who isn't afraid to get physical and fight on the glass. Offensively, Robinson isn't known to be the most dynamic finisher, but he gobbles up some second-chance points and isn't afraid to stretch the floor. Robinson's passing is also a pretty underrated skill, as the big man has been known to help create from the middle of the floor.

Again, how many minutes he actually clocks for this Bulls team remains to be seen. It will likely require an injury to one of the other bigs for real playing time to come his way. But this trio of Bulls centers isn't necessarily known for staying healthy, and Robinson's physicality around the rim could also bring something a little different to this frontcourt.

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