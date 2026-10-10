Bulls Injury Update: Matas Buzelis Shares Good News After Leaving Game Early

Early in the first quarter on Friday night, Matas Buzelis found himself in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells. And the third-year guard saw an opportunity to make a break for the rim.

Wells suddenly had a step on Matas Buzelis, who did a good job riding his hip all the way to the basket. Then, as Wells rose for the layup attempt, the lanky Buzelis timed it perfectly and stuffed him.

It made for one of the best highlights of the night. However, it also forced Matas Buzelis to hit the deck.

I'm already pretty convinced the Bulls will have will a good shot at finishing 30th defensively after 1.2 preseason games, but here's a great block by Matas Buzelis pic.twitter.com/P4d0cUaQb6 — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) October 10, 2026

The Bulls' core piece immediately grabbed his right ankle. To his credit, Buzelis would shake it off and stay in the game, clocking a little over 12 total minutes in the first half. Shortly before halftime, though, the Bulls had Buzelis head back to the locker room early.

Not long after, Bulls PR would share that Buzelis was done for the night. After a strong first outing, he finished with just 6 points on 3-6 shooting from the field, as well as three personal fouls. Of course, concern immediately set in about Buzelis' status. As encouraging as it was that he briefly remained in the game, there is always a worry that this could have made things worse.

Nevertheless, once the final buzzer sounded, Buzelis was feeling well enough to speak with the media. The forward appeared in good spirits and said that he expects to be on the floor in the coming days.

“It’s not bad, it’s just being smart in the preseason," Buzelis said. "Just a little sore, nothing crazy. I tried to play. I hate missing games. I think I’ll be ready for Sunday.”

Buzelis said he has every intention of traveling with the team to Denver, where they will suit up for their third preseason game on Sunday night. The matchup will be broadcast for all to see on ESPN, by the way.

Having said that, how Buzelis feels 24 hours later will certainly dictate what the Bulls do on Sunday. The staff's job is to save these players from themselves, and there is no question that Buzelis is the kind of competitor who will look to play through anything. You have to be smart in the preseason, however, so do not be surprised if he sits this weekend. The Bulls will then have two full days off before playing the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

For what it's worth, the Bulls have already been very careful this preseason with bumps and bruises. Zach Collins (quad), Tre Jones (hip), and Jalen Smith (foot) have all missed time with what the team has primarily described as minor issues. Smith did appear in the first preseason game, but the Bulls decided to sit him for Game 2 after he experienced some foot soreness.

If that's any indication, Buzelis may very well be in street clothes tomorrow night.

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