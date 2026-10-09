Bulls vs. Grizzlies (Preseason): Wilson vs. Boozer, Another Big Man Injury? Lineups

The Chicago Bulls will welcome the Memphis Grizzlies into the United Center on Friday night for their second preseason meeting. Their first came only two nights prior, when their young and energetic squad surprisingly walked away with a 124-117 victory over the more experienced Phoenix Suns.

Rookies Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain each stood out in their own way, while third-year forward Matas Buzelis put on an early show. Nevertheless, the defensive side of the ball left a lot to be desired, which has been head coach Tiago Splitter's primary talking point in camp. Can they clean things up a little on that end after their first real film session?

Indeed, this game will give fans a good idea of just how quickly this new-look roster can make adjustments. Will they do a better job of keeping the fouls down and protecting the rim? Likewise, can they be even more intentional on the offensive end and make quicker decisions? We saw a lot of turnovers in Game 1, as well as a few players panicking when their drive to the rim was cut off.

Hey, this is what preseason is all about! While the outcome of these games may not be all that important on paper, this is the time to establish an identity and build chemistry. With that in mind, a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies should be a good test. Another rebuilding team, they have long been known for their aggressive and physical play style. The Bulls need to match that intensity.

Speaking of which, Caleb Wilson is bound to come into the game with an extra chip on his shoulder. Cameron Boozer heard his name called right before Wilson on draft night. As someone who strongly believes he was worthy of this year's No. 1 pick, the rookie has made it known that he is eager to face each of the three players chosen ahead of him.

For what it's worth, the last time Wilson faced Boozer was in Summer League, and the two put on a show. The former Duke forward would walk away with a one-point victory, but Wilson stole the headlines with 35 points and seven made threes. He matched his total number of threes made at UNC in his first Summer League game. Wilson failed to knock one of his four attempts down on Wednesday.

How to Watch

Who: Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Tobe Awaka

Memphis Grizzlies

1. Ty Jerome

2. Cedric Coward

3. Jaylen Wells

4. Cameron Boozer

5. Zach Edey

Injury News

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you thought the Chicago Bulls had rim protecting problems before, just you wait!

Ahead of tip-off, head coach Tiago Splitter shared that Jalen Smith will be sidelined for the Bulls' second preseason game. He is dealing with foot soreness. The big man joins Nic Claxton and Zach Collins on the injury report. This leaves the Bulls with two-way contract player Tobe Awaka and Exhibit 10 player Orlando Robinson as the only traditional fives available.

With that being the case, expect to see some small-ball action against another physical opponent. Could Caleb Wilson get a shot? What about the nearly seven-foot Noa Essengue? If one thing is for sure, the Bulls will have a lack of pure strength in the lineup, which could be bad news against the Grizzlies.

Chicago Bulls

Nic Claxton – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (quad)

Jalen Smith – OUT (foot)

Tre Jones – OUT (hip)

Jaylin Sellers – OUT (back)

Memphis Grizzlies

Isaiah Stewart – OUT (ankle)



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