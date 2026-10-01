Bulls Make First Training Camp Roster Change, Add a New Face and Waive Another

The Chicago Bulls made their first roster move only two days into training camp.

Late on Wednesday, the organization announced that Marquel Sutton had been waived. The forward was signed only recently, joining the team as one of five training camp invites. The 23-year-old wing was an undrafted free agent out of LSU who competed in NBA Summer League with the Sacramento Kings.

Sutton spent five years at the NCAA level, working his way to the SEC after playing at the JUCO level and at Omaha. He was a somewhat unusual prospect, serving as a more traditional power forward who leaned on his downhill burst and ability to get to the free throw line.

The Bulls entered camp with a 15th and final permanent roster spot open, as well as a third and final two-way contract to hand out. Nevertheless, when compared to the other prospects who received an invite, Sutton never felt destined to earn a new deal.

So, what will the Bulls do with Sutton's spot on the training camp roster? They wasted no time adding a new face to take his place at the Advocate Center.

Bulls Sign Jalen Bridges to Training Camp Deal

Dec 16, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo on the shorts of Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls officially acquired Jalen Bridges as part of a Windy City trade with the Maine Celtics on Monday night. Moving three players and a G League first-round pick, they added both Bridges and Tyrell Roberts to the mix.

Bridges is 25 years old and played at both West Virginia and Baylor during his college days. He went undrafted in 2024, only to ink a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns. After appearing in only eight games that season, Bridges failed to find an NBA home in 2025-26. This resulted in the forward joining the Celtics' G League affiliate.

Over 36 regular-season games in the G League last season. Bridges averaged 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals. More notably, he shot a staggering 39.0 percent from long range on 8.1 attempts a night. This also came one year after drilling 38.2 percent on 7.0 attempts a game.

Standing six-foot-eight with a sturdy frame, it's not difficult to envision a world where Bridges is a 3-and-D guy at the NBA level. One has to imagine that's exactly why the Bulls went out of their way to acquire him and bring him into training camp.

With that said, this likely isn't the last time we see the Bulls make a training camp roster move. Swapping out players on Exhibit-10 deals is pretty normal. Not only does it give the front office a chance to evaluate even more talent, but the contract that's typically signed incentivizes those invited to join the G League team.

In other words, there is a good chance these next couple of weeks aren't the only time we hear about the players invited to training camp. They will have an opportunity to compete with the Windy City Bulls and continue to make a case for the big-league call-up.

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