Who Are the 5 Bulls Training Camp Invites Fighting for a Roster Spot?

Training camp is officially underway for the Chicago Bulls at the Advocate Center.

The gym is filled with plenty of new faces – both on the court and on the sideline. This week represents the true start of a new era, as lead executive Bryson Graham and head coach Tiago Splitter attempt to get their rebuild off to a promising start.

Speaking of which, a lot of the attention will fall on young players like Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis, and Josh Giddey. Those three are widely considered part of the organization's long-term core, as they arguably have the most upside of anyone in the building.

Having said that, the training camp storylines extend far past what that trio does on the court. There will be a roster competition taking place, as the Bulls still have one permanent roster spot and one two-way spot available. To be clear, whether they are willing to fill the former remains to be seen, but it does feel likely that the third and final two-way contract gets handed out.

So, who has the best chance at earning that spot? These five players will have a chance to make a strong impression on the new front office over the next few days, as well as have the choice to at least join the organization's G League affiliate for the season.

Meet the 5 Chicago Bulls Training Camp Invites

Nov 27, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Brandon Boston Jr. (11) during warm ups before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brandon Boston Jr. (G)

The former Kentucky Wildcats standout has found himself back in the NBA. The guard spent the 2025-26 campaign playing overseas. This came following a four-year stint in the NBA, which began with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021-22. He spent three seasons with the franchise before the New Orleans Pelicans grabbed him off waivers.

Boston Jr. would have his best season yet with the Pelicans in 2024-25. He averaged 10.7 points with 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals over 42 games. This included making a career-high ten starts and shooting 35.0 percent from long range on 3.3 attempts a night. It may not have been the most impressive display, but it was enough to inspire some hope that Boston Jr. could find a big-league role moving forward.

Nevertheless, Boston Jr. underwent ankle surgery and found himself without a home. This is what led him to ink a deal overseas, where he went on to win the Turkish Cup.

Still only 24 years old, he feels like a worthwhile gamble for the Bulls. Boston Jr. has always offered fascinating positional size with a high-upside shooting stroke. If any team can provide him with more room to grow, it would be the Bulls at this stage in their rebuild.

Peter Suder made a name for himself last season with Miami of Ohio. They were one of the best stories in college basketball, fighting their way into the NCAA Tournament.

To be sure, Suder's stats may not have blown anyone away. But his well-rounded skills were enough to get him some legitimate NBA Draft looks. Suder averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals during his senior season. Even more importantly, he shot a remarkably impressive 54.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep.

Suder may not be the most jaw-dropping athlete, but he has a sturdy frame and the kind of backcourt skills that allow him to play on and off the ball. The three-point stroke, in particular, will be the key to getting him a job at the NBA level. Every team needs shooting!

Did someone say shooting?

The Windy City Bulls struck a quiet trade in recent weeks for fourth-year forward Drew Peterson. The former USC player spent his first two seasons on a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics. He proceeded to join the Charlotte Hornets during the 2025-26 campaign on another two-way contract.

Peterson may have only 34 NBA games under his belt, but the Bulls clearly valued what they have seen from the wing. He has solid size at six-foot-eight and is a pretty crafty ball-handler/playmaker. With that said, the real intrigue likely centers around his jumper. Peterson has gone through stretches of shooting lights out in the G League.

Nonetheless, while it felt like a two-way spot might be open to one of these training camp shooters, the recent Buddy Hield acquisition may have changed that. He will clearly offer this roster the kind of three-point shooting depth they lacked for most of the summer.

Marquel Sutton (F)

Marquel Sutton is a 23-year-old wing who spent five seasons playing college ball. He began his career at the JUCO level before playing four seasons with Omaha. In 2025-26, LSU came calling, and Sutton finished his NCAA career with the SEC squad.

Sutton is a somewhat unusual prospect. He stands six-foot-nine and averaged 13.1 points with 7.3 boards per game. Not a threat to score much behind the arc, Sutton can attack off the bounce and was very good at getting to the charity stripe. The offensive rebounding numbers were also encouraging against more physical play his senior year.

The SLAP acronym (size, length, athleticism, physicality) has become popular with the Bulls, and Sutton fits that mold. With so many wings on the team, however, it could be difficult for him to stand out.

Orlando Robinson (C)

Orlando Robinson has been around the block.

Going undrafted in 2022, he has since made a name for himself as a G League standout and journeyman center. He started his career with the Miami Heat, first earning a two-way deal before signing a standard NBA contract. The organization would eventually waive him, leading to Robinson spending 2024-25 with the Kings and Raptors.

The 2025-26 season saw him appear in only four games with the Orlando Magic on a two-way contract. Whenever he did suit up in the G League, Robinson continued to look like an overpowering force.

Robinson stands six-foot-ten with a 235-pound frame. He's had multiple double-digit rebounding games at the NBA level thanks largely to his intimidating length. Offensively, Robinson is more versatile than meets the eye. He isn't afraid to chuck up a three or pop out for a mid-range jumper. The big man is also known to play with a high motor and has the makings of being an effective screener.

The Bulls do lack traditional bigs, which makes Robinson an interesting player to keep an eye on. Zach Collins has also been known to move on and off the injury report, so it might not hurt to have someone like Robinson available in a two-way slot.

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