After playing arguably the toughest schedule over the first three weeks of the NBA season, the Chicago Bulls looked thrilled to be in Brooklyn.

The Nets were the first team the Bulls have faced with a losing record since the Washington Wizards came to town for their home opener on October 24. Brooklyn held an identical 3-10 record and a net rating that sat only slightly higher on the leaderboard. To be sure, no one thought this would mean a sure-fire win for the Bulls, but it at least felt like a far more evenly matched game.

Well, the Bulls walked off the court with another lopsided score hanging above their heads. The only difference was that it finally landed in their favor. The Bulls won a staggering 137-107 behind an explosive 53.5 percent shooting display. All 13 Bulls that touched the court scored, with eight finishing in double figures. Matas Buzelis led the way with 25 points (9-16 FG), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Tonight felt like it showed the positives that can come with playing such a brutal early-season schedule. The Bulls looked like the far more balanced and disciplined team, repeatedly taking advantage of mistakes made by the Nets. Is this the kind of win that completely turns around a season? Of course not, but it is one that can give a very young team a major confidence boost.

Cleaning the Glass ...

Nov 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forwards Matas Buzelis (14) and Jalen Smith (25) and Patrick Williams (44) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interestingly enough, the Brooklyn Nets came into the night 12th in rebounding rate. A big reason for this has been their effectiveness on the defensive glass. They have done a very good job limiting opposing offensive rebounds and thus second-chance opportunities. In fact, teams have scored just 14.8 second-chance points against the Nets a night, which is good enough for the 9th-fewest in the NBA.

So, naturally, the Bulls absolutely dominated the Nets on the glass from opening tip-off. It's honestly shocking that Tiago Splitter wasn't doing backflips on the sideline as the Bulls feasted on the glass. It looked like the Nets were essentially playing whack-a-mole in the paint, as different Bulls players kept popping up to secure or tap out offensive rebounds.

The Bulls were so aggressive in this department that they finished with 18 second-chance points in the first 12 minutes. According to Chicago Sports Network, that is the most any team has had in a single quarter since 2023.

Jalen Smith did the best job, grabbing three offensive rebounds in his first 8 minutes, but Nic Claxton also made his presence felt against his former team. The Bulls were finding so much success on the boards that Splitter even decided to roll with a double-big lineup that featured both Claxton and Zach Collins, the latter of whom finished with a +9 in his first 4 minutes of action.

A Three-Point Frenzy ...

Nov 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts after a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The law of averages was going to come into play for the Chicago Bulls eventually. They were shooting the three-ball at an incredibly low clip to begin the year despite creating their fair share of open shot attempts. Did that perhaps speak to the lack of reliable shooting on this roster? Sure, but there is no question that some bad luck was at play.

Nevertheless, it's safe to say no one saw this kind of performance coming.

The Bulls have had some hot shooting quarters over the last couple of weeks, but what we saw in the first half was a franchise first. The Bulls were 15-29 from deep heading into the halftime locker room. If that sounds hard to believe, it's probably because the team has never done it before!

CHSN shared that this marks the most three-pointers made in any half in Bulls history. The previous record stood at 14.

BULLS BREAK THE FRANCHISE RECORD FOR THREES IN A HALF WITH 15 🤯 🍿 pic.twitter.com/zC5xroS3yZ — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 19, 2026

These 15 triples over the first 24 minutes are more than they made in nine of their previous 13 games. Now, does this performance mean the Bulls are about to become one of the team's deadlier shooting teams? No, but it does feel worth mentioning that they have now made 14+ in four of their last five games. They have clearly found a better rhythm, and it's a big reason they are now 3-1 in their last four games.

You also have to tip your cap to Isaac Okoro, in particular. Long-range shooting has always been a struggle for him, but he's looked pretty darn comfortable letting the catch-and-shoot buckets fly this season. He finished with four of the team's 21 total threes.

Actually Playing Defense!?

Nov 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Moritz Wagner (13) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) as he drives to the basket against Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, did the Brooklyn Nets help the Chicago Bulls out by playing ... well ... really poorly? Yes. But you don't lose a game by 30 points simply by shooting yourself in the foot.

The Bulls deserve a lot of credit for how they came out defensively. The activity we saw on the offensive glass translated to the defensive end, where the Bulls played a part in forcing the Nets into 22 turnovers, 10 of which came in the first half. For what it's worth, the Bulls were also able to turn these mistakes into 27 points.

This is easily among their best performances on that end, as they played on a string and did a good job staying in front of their man. They even forced a couple of shot clock violations and managed to hold the Nets to just 19 free throw attempts. The latter is particularly impressive when we consider Brooklyn has averaged fifth-most free throw attempts per game so far this season.

To be clear, there is no doubt that the Bulls' hot shooting is what gave them control of this game. But those threes wouldn't have felt as meaningful if it weren't for their ability to string together stops on the other end. The missed shots and turnovers for Brooklyn is what ensured that the momentum stayed fully with the Bulls.

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