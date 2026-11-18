While NBA fans may not be flipping to Bulls-Nets much tonight on League Pass, there is plenty of reason to believe we are in for a competitive game.

First of all, the NBA's new lottery rules turn this seemingly meaningless matchup into a relatively important one. With both teams expected to be swimming at the bottom of the barrel this season in the East, it will be in their best interest to ensure they finish above one another. They will want to secure the best lottery odds possible, and those belong to teams 4-10.

Secondly, unlike in the majority of Bulls games we have watched this season, these two teams are pretty evenly matched. Might we be due for some messy basketball? Sure, but at least there is a good chance it's a pretty competitive game!

The Bulls currently hold the 28th-ranked net rating in the NBA, while the Nets clock in at 23rd. They are both turnover-prone, sit top 5 in free throw attempts per game, and struggle to regularly score second-chance points.

At the same time, they do play two pretty different brands of basketball. The Bulls are the faster of the two teams and do a much better job consistently moving the ball. Conversely, Brooklyn ranks 19th in PACE and 20th in assist percentage. This also means they rank bottom eight in fastbreak points per game.

Where Brooklyn as the Bulls' beat, however, is behind the arc and on the defensive glass. The Nets will chuck up nearly 40.0 three-point attempts per game and have a Top 10 success rate (36.2). Obviously, Michael Porter Jr. is a major part of that success, but second-year guard Egor Demin has shot it better than expected, while Danny Wolf and Julius Randle are two bigs capable of spreading the floor at an efficient rate.

Speaking of which, the Nets may not be the most explosive athletically, but they have plenty of size. Their defensive rebounding rate is 11th-best in the NBA. How do the Bulls fare in that same department? They rank just 28th, despite Tiago Splitter's clear emphasis on crashing the boards.

So ... where does that leave us?

The Brooklyn Nets have been extremely up and down this season, especially on the offensive end. They can explode for 145 points against the Pelicans before putting up just 93 points against the Mavericks.

The game is going to depend largely on how they shoot it behind the arc and whether the Bulls can slow down at least one of Randle or Porter Jr. That's a lot easier said than done, but I do think this recently feisty Bulls team can do that. They have been more physical in recent games and have shared the ball pretty darn well offensively. Assuming they make this Nets team play their brand of uptempo basketball, I think they walk away with their fourth win.

Prediction: Bulls pull it out somewhere in the 118-110 range. Oh, and Nic Claxton gets a revenge -game dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe!

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (3-10) at Brooklyn Nets (3-10)

Where: Barclays Center

When: 6:30 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Norman Powell

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Brooklyn Nets

1. Egor Denim

2. Nolan Traore

3. Michael Porter Jr.

4. Julius Randle

5. Day'Ron Sharpe

Injury Report

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Williams is good to go despite having to leave the Chicago Bulls' Monday night matchup with a finger injury. Jalen Smith is also not listed on the injury report despite suffering a hard fall that left him a bit shaked up.

Chicago Bulls

Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (finger)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (disc)

Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell – Out (G League)

Ben Saraf – OUT (G League)

Joshua Jefferson – OUT (G League)

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