Bulls Preseason Notes: Caleb Wilson Trolled Dillon Brooks? Not Physical Enough, More

Caleb Wilson's first preseason game was far from perfect, and he knows it.

The rookie hit a couple of impressive turnaround jumpers, flushed an easy fast-break dunk, and had a nice up-and-under layup. Having said that, he still shot 6-15 from the field, botched some three-pointers, and got torched a few times on the defensive end. Nonetheless, whether it be the good or the bad, everything can be seen as a learning experience this early in his career.

Indeed, Wilson referred to much of the night as just that. He specifically discussed what came from his first-ever true NBA matchup against the infamous Dillon Brooks. The Suns' guard has built up a reputation for his aggressive, in-your-face style, and fans at the United Center even saw him get under the skin of Matas Buzelis on Wednesday night.

“I made some mistakes. But that was fun, not going to lie," Wilson said after the game. "For that to be my first NBA opponent, I learned a lot. I learned how to be more active and ready off the ball … Just learning how to be physical. You can learn a lot from that. I’m going to watch the film and get better.”

Caleb Wilson said he was trolling Dillon Brooks a little tonight. Asked him about some of his past NBA run-ins.



Said it was cool for that to be his first NBA matchup, tried to embrace the physicality.



“That was fun, not going to lie.” pic.twitter.com/FzK8ywwRky — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) October 8, 2026

While how physical Brooks played will teach Wilson the most, there is also something to be said about getting used to NBA trash talk. Brooks has never been afraid to open his mouth. It sounds as if Wilson was also quick to test those waters, telling reporters that he poked some fun at the veteran mid-game.

“I talked. I joked with him about his past experience with players … Of course, he responded. I was asking him about John Collins. Just trolling him a bit," Wilson said. "He’s a cool guy. I mean, he’s kind of wild, a little crazy. But it was a good matchup.”

Wilson is referring to an altercation between Brooks and the Pistons' Collins that happened earlier this week. After Brooks appeared to throw an elbow hard during a boxout, Collins turned around and briefly grabbed Brooks by the neck before the two had to be separated. All things considered, pretty bold to bring that one up, rook!

Fortunately, Wilson avoided any beef and seemed to walk away from the experience thankful to face such a fierce competitor. As he said, his job now is to learn from the mistakes and take the best parts away from Brooks' game as he gears up for another preseason meeting on Friday.

Not Physical Enough for Tiago

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Physicality has been a buzzword around Chicago Bulls training camp, and you could see the effects during their preseason opener.

The Bulls' offense was pounding the paint. Players consistently tried to finish through contact, forcing their way to the free throw line for a 28-32 showing. They also crashed the offensive glass hard, out-rebounding the Suns in that department 13-12.

Alas, the Bulls' physical mentality also worked against them. Their defense attempted to bump bodies and pressure the perimeter, but this led to 34 free throw attempts for the Suns. Chicago finished the night with 30 total personal fouls, including six from Tobe Awaka and five from Caleb Wilson.

There is no question that playing physical has its benefits, especially for such a young and athletic group. But there is also a clear balance that has to be found to ensure a team isn't shooting itself in the foot. For now, Splitter isn't too concerned about that, as his focus is on simply establishing an identity.

"I don't think we are a team that's worried about the fouls right now," Splitter said. "We got to keep being aggressive. The game is going to tell you how you're going to play and how can you play. Sometimes, you can be aggressive with your body and not your hands, stuff like that. So we got to be smarter in certain situations. But overall, the aggressiveness needs to be even better, to be honest."

Once the regular season comes around, one has to imagine Splitter's approach will be slightly different. At the same time, perhaps he is willing to live with opposing trips to the free throw line if it means the Bulls are the team setting the tone. There is undoubtedly value in being the tougher team.

Josh Giddey's Quiet Night

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) high fives fans after his team's victory over the Phoenix Suns at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Giddey wasn't going to be the focus of the Chicago Bulls' first preseason game. Most eyes were going to be on the rookies, as well as a motivated Matas Buzelis. Not to mention, Giddey is a six-year player who understands the pace of the preseason. He is simply trying to get back in the swing of things – not prove anything.

Still, it was hard not to notice Giddey's quiet night. While he did finish with 7 assists, that's something he tends to do in his sleep. He took only six shot attempts, with his first not coming until the end of the second quarter. Overall, Giddey finished with 7 points (1-6 FG, 4-4 FT) in a little over 23 minutes of action.

Again, it's the first preseason game. No one should be concerned about Giddey's performance. However, with a very new starting lineup on the floor, Giddey has to figure out how he fits in as a scorer. While the Bulls need him to be their primary facilitator, they also need him to hunt his spots with the ball in his hands. That's going to make the offense that much better.

At the end of the day, this is just something to monitor over the next few preseason games.

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