Bulls Roster Moves Begin with Decisions Made on Leonard Miller, Lachlan Olbrich

The roster decisions have started for the Chicago Bulls.

A couple of days after adding Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain in the first round of the NBA Draft, new lead executive Bryson Graham has turned his attention to the rest of the roster. He took over an organization with loads of flexibility, both in terms of open roster spots and money to spend. One of his first big decisions saw the addition of big man Nic Claxton in a three-team trade, giving the Bulls a starting center for the 2026-27 campaign.

Claxton is set to make $23.3 million next season, but this still didn't make a large dent in the Bulls' spending power. The organization still has over $30.0 million to spend, giving them an opportunity to make a run at someone in free agency or potentially help teams in salary-dump situations.

Nevertheless, before the Bulls can think about any of that, the new front office has to decide which players on their inherited roster are sticking around through this offseason. It's a much easier decision for those under a guaranteed contract for the entirety of next season. But that's not the case for everyone.

Leonard Miller was sitting on a team option this summer. He was one of the few pieces acquired in the Ayo Dosunmu trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the trade deadline. It felt likely that the previous regime would pick up his modest contract, but his future became a little hazy when the new front office took over.

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller (11) reacts during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

According to Spotrac's Keith Smith, however, Graham has decided to keep Miller in the fold for next season. The organization officially picked up his $2.4 million option this week. Technically, the contract is still non-guaranteed, but this will change on June 30 at the start of free agency.

All things considered, this certainly feels like the right move for the Bulls. Miller started to look like a true diamond in the rough acquisition over the last month of the season. Over his last 23 outings, Miller averaged 13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 54.9 percent shooting from the field. He also went a very encouraging 34.9 percent from deep on nearly 4.0 attempts a night.

The Bulls may have been in full-blown tank mode at that time, but Miller still proved worthy of meaningful playing time. He was far exceeding the production of Patrick Williams, consistently making hustle plays, converting off hard cuts and slashes to the rim, and sinking his catch-and-shoot jumpers. Not to mention, Miller looked like a potential force on the defensive end.

When you think about the type of player that Graham likes, Miller undoubtedly fits the bill at six-foot-ten and 220+ pounds. Throw in the fact that he's only 22 years old and on an incredibly cheap contract, and the Bulls would've been silly not to take a closer look at what he can do this year.

Bryson Graham Shaking Up Two-Way Contracts

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Lachlan Olbrich (47) shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With multiple undrafted free agents reportedly inking deals with the Bulls this week, the writing was on the wall for some familiar faces.

Olgun Uluc of ESPN reported on Friday that Lachla Olbrich will no longer be with the Chicago Bulls. The big man was drafted with the No. 55 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by Arturas Kanrisovas, signing a two-way deal with the organization for the full season.

Olbrich is an Australian native who appeared in 37 games for the Bulls in his rookie year. He only averaged 2.4 points and 3.0 rebounds over that stretch, struggling at times with the sheer size of opposing NBA frontcourts. Nonetheless, Olbrich has earned another opportunity to prove himself, as Uluc shared that he will suit up with the Golden State Warriors during Summer League play.

Chicago finished the year with Yuki Kawamura and Mac McClung also on two-way deals. Official word on Kawamura's next step has yet to surface, while McClung confirmed to me earlier this month that he's also still waiting to see what his NBA future might hold. It feels unlikely either will return to the Bulls.

Instead, two of the Bulls' three two-way contracts have been reportedly filled by Jaylin Sellers of Providence and Tobe Awaka of Arizona. The organization is also said to have recently signed a pair of sharpshooters to its Summer League roster for further evaluation.

Updated Chicago Bulls Roster ...

Josh Giddey

Tre Jones

Rob Dillingham

Isaac Okoro

Patrick Williams

Dailyn Swain

Leonard Miller

Noa Essengue

Matas Buzelis

Caleb Wilson

Jalen Smith

Nic Claxton

Jaylin Sellers (two-way)

Tobe Awaka (two-way)

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