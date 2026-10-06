Bulls Training Camp Notes: Starting Lineup Set? How Splitter Wants to Play, More

With the Chicago Bulls' first preseason game only two days away, Tiago Splitter has a starting five in mind.

The head coach told reporters following Monday's training camp practice that four of his five slots are filled ahead of Wednesday night. Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Matas Buzelis, and Caleb Wilson will each start against the Phoenix Suns at the United Center. As for the fifth and final spot, Splitter unsurprisingly said he will go with a "big man."

To be sure, it's widely expected that Nic Claxton will serve as the Bulls' starting center for the majority of the regular season. However, the Bulls shared that Claxton sustained a hamstring injury that will sideline him for at least two weeks. His current reevaluation date is set for October 19, which is only two days before the team's season opener against the Toronto Raptors.

This leaves Jalen Smith as the likely starter for preseason Game 1, as Zach Collins has been dealing with a quad injury since camp. Two-way player Tobe Awaka is also an option, though this would be a somewhat surprising call since he isn't expected to be part of the Bulls' rotation early this season.

Anyhow, starting Giddey, Powell, Buzelis, and Wilson comes as little surprise. It's undoubtedly notable that Splitter finally said the words out loud, but this is the group that always made the most sense on paper. A No. 4 overall pick who has impressed every step of the way, there was no world where Wilson didn't begin the year in the starting five. As for Giddey, Powell, and Buzelis, all three have proven to be starting-caliber players in the past.

Could Splitter still make some changes between now and October 21? It can't necessarily be ruled out, but doing so would undoubtedly shock fans. This roster construction essentially handed Splitter a starting five. The only question may continue to come at the five if Claxton's recovery takes longer than anticipated.

How Tiago Splitter Wants to Play

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter speaks during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The further we get into training camp, the better we understand what Tiago Splitter wants from his young team.

To be sure, establishing a real identity is going to take time. The head coach is also going to have to adjust on the fly as he learns more about his developing players and this group's level of comfort with one another on the court. Still, Splitter's plan for how he wants to play is seemingly coming together, and he elaborated on that this week at training camp.

“As a young team, we’ve got to play fast. Just the numbers and the feelings of the game is that we got to play fast and try to get easy baskets first," Splitter said. "I think we have to dominate the boards. We’ve got to win the possession game. We’ve got to create steals and take care of the ball, which is something that we really go to work on, it’s not going to be easy … you have to first win the possession game. The true shooting percentage, which is the rest of the game, is something that we will acquire by skill development.”

For what it's worth, Splitter did follow a similar mold in Portland. The Trail Blazers had the 9th-highest PACE in the NBA and were known to chuck up some quick-trigger threes. They were also built heavily around offensive rebounding, finishing the season No. 1 in second-chance points per game. The former big man clearly values cleaning the boards.

Does that mean we should expect the Bulls to be as productive on the glass? Probably not. Donovan Clingan is one of the best rebounders in the sport. The Bulls don't currently have a frontcourt with that much strength. But the philosophy is what matters most for now. Splitter wants as many possessions as possible, even if it comes at the expense of some immediate efficiency. It's not a bad way to tire out the opponent –– let alone use the athleticism of a young group.

Speaking of which, it also sounds as if Splitter plans to use plenty of his young players. The head coach admitted that there will be plenty of opportunities to go around.

“When you play fast and you put that type of stress, you need more players in the rotation," Splitter said. "It could be 10-11. Maybe a couple of players have a little bit fewer minutes.”

Again, when we consider where this current Bulls organization stands, this might as well be the smart approach. They want to get a look at as many players as possible. Playing this brand of basketball will allow them to do just that. Not to mention, there is no question that this should bring the best out of the core pieces. Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson, and Josh Giddey are all at their best in transition. Do they need to eventually learn how to operate effectively in the halfcourt? Absolutely, but you always want to play to your group's strengths.

Scrimmage Highlights

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller (11) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is one of the best ways to acclimate a new group? Let them compete!

Training camp has been full of five-on-five scrimmages, and the players seemingly can't get enough. Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson have both talked about the heated competition, where they have had the opportunity to go right at one another. But their teammates are the ones who have recently had the last laugh.

The Bulls have shared some clips from scrimmages, including two game-winning moments from Jalen Smith and Leonard Miller. The former tapped in an inbound pass after tripping up Wilson for the victory. As for the latter, he did his best Josh Giddey impression and hit a halfcourt heave with 0.8 seconds on the clock.

Nonetheless, if fans have taken anything away from the footage, it's the three-point jumper Caleb Wilson nails before Smith's game-winner. The rookie can be seen grabbing the handoff from Dailyn Swain near the corner before squaring up on a dime and rising for the clutch triple. It was like Summer League all over again!

Wilson has continued to put in work to erase any concerns about his long-range shooting. Of course, the real test will be in the coming weeks as live game action starts. But there is no denying he looks a lot better than advertised in that department.

The Caleb Wilson three-point stroke continues to look better than advertised … pic.twitter.com/f6dSJu1fvp — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) September 30, 2026

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