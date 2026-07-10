Bulls vs. Grizzlies Summer League (7:00 CT) – Wilson vs. Boozer, Lineups, Prediction

The Chicago Bulls are set for their most highly-anticipated Summer League appearance in years.

Caleb Wilson represents the organization's most tantalizing prospect in well over a decade. The No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, he has already been touted in Bulls practice for his versatility and explosiveness. However, he will not be the only player on this Bulls roster entering tonight with high expectations.

No. 15 overall pick Dailyn Swain has plenty of intriguing qualities in his own right. He was among college basketball's best isolation scorers last season, and he will undoubtedly have a long leash in Las Vegas to put those skills to the test.

And don't forget about Noa Essengue! The Bulls' No. 12 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft is trying to show this new front office that he deserves to be part of their future plans.

Overall, it's set up to be a fascinating couple of weeks, especially when we consider that Tiago Splitter will be the one coaching the first couple of games. There is going to be a lot of newness in the air for the Chicago Bulls, but fans wouldn't have it any other way!

Game Info

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Amazon Prime

Bulls Projected Starting Lineup

1. Jaylin Sellers

2. Dailyn Swain

3. Caleb Wilson

4. Noa Essengue

5. Tobe Awaka

This is why you've got to love Summer League. Nothing about this starting lineup makes sense. It lacks both a true lead ball-handler and a true center. But who cares!

Caleb Wilson and Noa Essengue are theoretically interchangeable at the wings in this lineup. However, I'd expect to see Wilson with the ball in his hands far more often. Speaking of which, while two-way player Jaylin Sellers is starting in the backcourt, we should look for Dailyn Swain to be initiating much of the offense and bringing the ball up the floor. Both he and Splitter made clear that this would be the plan earlier this week.

As for Tobe Awaka (another two-way player), he might be the third-smallest player on the court, but he is known to be a rebounding machine! The Arizona big man has a ridiculously strong frame and is all about bringing the physicality. Plus, it's not like he doesn't have plenty of length around him to help protect the rim!

Grizzlies Projected Starting Lineup

1. Javon Small

2. Cedric Coward

3. Oliver-Maxence Prosper

4. Cameron Boozer

5. Carson Cooper

All things considered, this actually feels like a great first test for the Bulls' rookies. Cedric Coward was fantastic during his rookie year and is known to bring downhill aggressiveness. Oliver-Maxence Prosper is also a very long wing with a high motor and legitimate NBA experience. Then, of course, there is Cameron freakin' Boozer.

The Duke standout has already impressed on the Summer League stage, playing a very mature game. Outsmarting him and overpowering him will not be easy.

The Marquee Matchup

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Thomas & Mack Center is going to be packed for this one.

Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer were debated heavily for quite some time as the No. 3 and No. 4 picks in this year's draft. Of course, Boozer ended up as the clear frontrunner, largely because of his high-IQ play. But the upside for both of these two is considered tremendous, and some even see Wilson as the better prospect because of his raw athleticism.

So, what will stand out most tonight? If one thing is for sure, the last time these two battled, they finished with eerily similar numbers. Wilson dropped 23 points for the Tar Heels on 8-12 shooting. Meanwhile, Boozer responded with 24 points on a less efficient 10-21 shooting. Boozer did, however, dominate on the glass with 11 rebounds.

Wilson walked away with the win, so one has to imagine Boozer will come in with a little extra chip on his shoulder. At the same time, the Bulls' forward hasn't played since the end of February, so don't be surprised if he looks like the most energetic guy on the court.

Caleb Wilson vs. Cameron Boozer last season:



Wilson:

23 PTS

4 REB

2 STL

1 BLK

8-12 FG



Boozer:

24 PTS

11 REB

3 AST

10-21 FG



UNC handed Duke one of its two regular season losses.



Wilson's Summer League debut vs. Boozer tonight. pic.twitter.com/fUAQsUrtpz — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 10, 2026

Prediction

It's probably very silly to make a prediction for a Summer League game, but call me a clown!

To be honest, my gut is leaning toward the Grizzlies in this one. I just think the experience they have in their starting lineup, which includes Cameron Boozer having a game under his belt, will give them the edge. Wilson was also honest about the fact that there may be some jitters, particularly since he hasn't suited up since February.

With that said, I do expect this to be a tight battle, assuming the starters are on the floor the entire time. Wilson and Swain are known to play with relentless effort, and the Bulls do have some very streaky shooters on this roster. Heck, if one of them gets hot, they could pull this one out.

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