What is the Bulls' Plan for Dailyn Swain? We May Have Just Learned A Lot

When the Chicago Bulls snatched Dailyn Swain off the board with the No. 15 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the questions came fast.

How would he fit with Caleb Wilson? Why didn't the Bulls prioritize shooting? What position is he really at the next level?

To be sure, there was a fair share of analysts across the league who praised the pick. And rightfully so. Swain certainly fit Bryson Graham's SLAP profile, offering great positional length and a downhill scoring ability that proved to be among college basketball's best last season. Still, Swain's size and lack of a proven jumper made it difficult to predict how the Bulls might plan to use him. That's why Tuesday felt so important.

Swain spoke with reporters for the first time since taking the court in a Bulls practice jersey. The more questions he answered, the more obvious it became that Tiago Splitter and Co. fully expect to give him the rock.

"I’m going to be on the ball a lot, so making the right reads, having my teammates be able to trust me with the ball in my hands, make everyone better, hitting guys that are open," Swain said of his responsibilities. "I think that just builds chemistry and makes everybody want to play harder.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; The fifteenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Texas guard Dailyn Swain reacts after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be sure, Swain didn't say whether or not he's been told to expect a similar on-ball role once the season starts this fall. He sounded ready to slide into any position this team asks of him. But there was no ignoring the fact that the word "guard" kept coming up. Swain made clear that he views himself as a player who can help take pressure off the Bulls' other ball-handlers with his secondary playmaking and off-the-dribble scoring capabilities.

And he's not a lone.

“He’s a great passer, a great ball-handler for his size," head coach Tiago Splitter said. "He can create for others. He can get to the paint easy. His handles are tight – a guy who we can put at the point, if we want. A tall point guard who can go out there and lead the offense.”

When specifically asked whether he envisions Swain facilitating much of the offense during Summer League, Splitter let out a resounding, "Oh yeah." All things considered, that says quite a lot about the impression that Swain has already made behind the scenes.

Of course, things are going to be different once guys like Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, and Matas Buzelis take the court. Swain will have to look polished to take possessions out of their hands. At the same time, this upcoming season will primarily be about player development, so perhaps Splitter is prepared to give the rookie a pretty long leash.

It also might not hurt Swain's case that he and new franchise centerpiece Caleb Wilson have been spending many hours in the gym. The two have apparently been in the Advocate Center until 11 p.m. CT on some nights. During that time, Swain's guard-heavy skills have also left a strong impression on his fellow rookie.

“He’s a great one-on-one player. If you put him in space and he has the ball by himself, he’s really good at that," Wilson said this week. "He’s really good at finish around the rim, too. I was kind of shocked, well not shocked, but I just didn’t know he could pass the ball as well as he can either. So, he’s a really good player. I feel like me and him will have a lot of opportunity and a fun time playing with each other.”

Coach Splitter on Dailyn's offensive strengths:

✅ Creates for others

✅ Gets into the paint

✅ Tight handles pic.twitter.com/fG13cw5ZxC — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 7, 2026

For what it's worth, Swain's 1v1 skills standing out shouldn't come as a surprise. He was one of the most efficient ISO players last season at Texas, averaging 17.1 points per game on a stunning 54.2 percent shooting from the field. When he wasn't beating opponents off the bounce or spinning his way into open space, he was simply absorbing contact and finishing over the top of them with ease. Swain also averaged 5.6 free throw attempts a night, converting at an 81.5 percent clip.

The fact that both Splitter and Wilson called out his passing, however, is arguably more important right now. He's going to have to show the ability to make quick decisions to justify playing the long-term backcourt role that is seemingly on the table.

Speaking of which, that process officially starts in a matter of days. Swain and the Bulls will begin their Summer League schedule on Friday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies. Of course, the majority of eyes will be on Wilson's matchup with No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer. But Swain will deserve his own special attention, particularly now that we know the Bulls plan to give him plenty of control.

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