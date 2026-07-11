Next Bulls Star? Caleb Wilson Checks All Boxes with 35 in Summer League Debut

It's only Summer League. It's only Summer League. It's only Summer League.

While the Chicago Bulls may not have walked away with the win in their first Las Vegas matchup, I can't imagine many inside the organization are hanging their heads. The front office saw exactly what they wanted out of their No. 4 overall pick, as Caleb Wilson comfortably played like the best hooper on the floor.

That's right, the forward outperformed No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer. The Memphis Grizzlies forward had some of his own strong moments, but Wilson ran away with things thanks to an intoxicating third-quarter run.

Let's talk about what went right for the Bulls' new franchise cornerstone, as well as share some thoughts on some of the Bulls' other Summer League studs.

Caleb Wilson Puts On a Show

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls couldn't ask for much more from Caleb Wilson in his debut.

The No. 4 pick in the draft dominated from start to finish, dropping 35 points on the Memphis Grizzlies with an efficient 12-21 shooting from the field. He was also completely locked in on the defensive end, recording 3 blocks and 2 steals in highlight fashion.

One of his best moments of the night came in the second quarter, when he glided down the court for a LeBron James-like chasedown block on the Grizzlies' Javon Small. He made it look effortless.

Watch how fast Caleb Wilson got down the floor for this SWAT 😱



Left the @NBAonPrime crew astonished! pic.twitter.com/ZJavw1sO9e — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2026

Nevertheless, what undoubtedly stood out most was Wilson's shooting touch from long range. Arguably, the biggest question mark around the 19-year-old coming into the league was his jumper from behind the arc. While it's only Game 1 in Las Vegas, we may already be able to put those questions to bed.

Wilson shot an absurd 7-11 from downtown. Yes, you read that right. And we're not talking some wide-open catch-and-shoot threes. Wilson was confidently drilling stepbacks and contested looks. Both his first and last shots of the night were, fittingly, impressive makes. The first was a one-dribble pull-up, while the last was a 29-footer as time expired.

He even had a moment in the third quarter where he drilled three consecutive shots from downtown. One was a smooth catch-and-shoot look, and the other two were nasty stepbacks.

A PERSONAL 8-0 CALEB WILSON RUN!



The No. 4 pick has a game-high 24 points on Prime 😤 pic.twitter.com/09MMkJIop3 — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2026

For the record, in 24 total games with UNC last season, Wilson went 7-27 from deep. It took him one game of NBA action to match that total.

Wilson looked like the most dynamic player on the floor – all while flashing the same relentless motor that Tar Heels fans fell in love with last year. Does that mean there aren't some areas to nitpick? Of course not. Cameron Boozer gave him some trouble at times, which included picking his pocket in transition for a turnover that will make highlight reels.

We also can't ignore his six turnovers. For all the miraculous shots he knocked down, Wilson was knocked off balance a few times and made a couple of errant passes. It's something that's easy to look past, but it speaks to the fact that he will have to add some muscle down the road. Likewise, he can be a bit reckless with his movements at times. It's too be expected, but it stands out when watching a more in-control player like Boozer.

Regardless, anyone who watches that game will walk away impressed with Caleb Wilson. The expectations were sky high, and he immediately rose to the occasion. That says a lot about the player Wilson is and can be.

Dailyn Swain Struggles

Jul 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls 2026 NBA Draft first round picks Dailyn Swain, 15th, and Caleb Wilson, 4th, prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Caleb Wilson stole the show, the Chicago Bulls' No.15 pick looked a lot less comfortable.

Thrust into an on-ball role, Swain struggled to find a rhythm against the Grizzlies' aggressive defense. He tried to go to isolation game at times, but was frequently cut off from the rim. The playmaking also wasn't good enough for someone who was expected to be an initiator. This could be why we saw Jaylin Sellers take over at times down the stretch.

Swain ended the night with 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on just 3-10 shooting from the field. There were brief glimpses of his driving skills and positional size advantage, but there is no question that the Bulls will look for more out of him over the next couple of games.

To be clear, that doesn't mean it's time to sound any alarm bells. This is what Summer League is all about!

How About Noa Essengue?

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (24) warms up before an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Imagesc | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If one thing is for sure, Noa Essengue isn't too worried about his shoulder!

The forward was moving pretty well after playing in only two NBA games last season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. Coming into the league, he was known for his ability to attack the rim and get to the free throw line. There was no hesitation to do that again, forcing his way to the charity stripe for seven attempts. The problem? He only made three of those.

Still, he was more and more active as the game went along. The mobility for his size (six-foot-eleven) really stood out, especially on the defensive end. He finished the night with 4 blocks and 2 steals, and the Frenchman also did a pretty good job moving his feet along the perimeter. Essengue can truly look gigantic at times out there, and I'm really curious to see how Tiago Splitter decides to use him moving forward.

Overall, Essengue scored 10 points with 5 rebounds and 1 assist in his 29 minutes of action.

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