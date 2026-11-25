After catching everyone off guard with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, the Chicago Bulls will try to keep the good vibes going in Charlotte.

The Thanksgiving Eve battle will pit them against a similarly struggling Hornets team, as well as serve as their final NBA Cup matchup. For what it's worth, there isn't much on the line in terms of advancing to the knockout round. The Bulls' loss to the Washington Wizards all but eliminated them from contention, as they currently sit fourth among the five teams in Group C with a -9 point differential.

Nevertheless, if they manage to fly back to Chicago victorious, they will finish 2-2 in 2026-27 NBA Cup play. A small win?

3 Things to Know

• An old friend will be in the building tonight. Coby White is serving as the Charlotte Hornets' new lead guard with LaMelo Ball in Minnesota and Kon Knueppel on the injury report. Re-signing to a sizeable deal this summer following last season's trade, White is looked at as a fundamental part of this team's offense. With that said, it's been a rough go for the 26-year-old in his first nine games. White is averaging just 13.4 points and shooting an uncharacteristic 23.6 percent from deep. If we know anything about White, however, it's that he can catch fire in a hurry. The Bulls will need to pressure him hard and keep track of him off the ball. There is little doubt that he will come in a little extra motivated to show this new-look organization what they're missing.

• Interestingly enough, the Hornets have been arguably the worst offense in the NBA to start the year. Their 104.0 offensive rating sits 30th, while their 48.6 effective field goal percentage is also dead last. All things considered, this should give the Bulls some confidence that their uptempo attack can throw Charlotte for a loop. Especially with the way this team has been shooting the three-ball in recent weeks, there could be a real opportunity to build an early advantage. The Bulls need to establish how this game is going to be played – don't let Charles Lee slow you down.

• If the Bulls do lose this game, we're going to want to immediately check the second-chance points department. One of the few areas where Charlotte does succeed is on the glass. They averaged 17.6 second-chance points a night, which is second behind only the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs. Their overall rebounding rate also happens to sit second-highest in the NBA. How do they do it? Naz Reid is a bruising forward who is constantly crashing, while Diabate is a strategic and long big who is averaging 10.6 boards per game. The good news is that backup big Ryan Kalkbrenner will sit for the first time this season, but the Bulls will be down a big man of their own with Jalen Smith sidelined. At the end of the day, everyone will have to keep an eye on the glass tonight.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (5-12) at Charlotte Hornets (4-12)

Where: Spectrum Center

When: 6:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Buddy Hield

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nic Claxton

Charlotte Hornets

1. Coby White

2. Brandon Miller

3. Sion James

4. Naz Reid

5. Moussa Diabate

Injury Report

Nov 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Smith came into the day as questionable but was ruled out shortly before game time. He has been battling an illness the past handful of days, playing through the issue on both Sunday and Monday.

Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith – OUT (illness)

Norman Powell – OUT (hamstring)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (G League)

Jaylin Sellers – OUT (G League)

Charlotte Hornets

Sion James – PROBABLE (thigh)

Grayson Allen – OUT (concussion)

Ryan Kalkbrenner – OUT (hip)

Kon Knuepple – OUT (hamstring)

Dennis Schroder – OUT (hamstring)

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