Bulls vs. Nuggets (Preseason Game 3): Lineups, Injury Notes, How to Watch

This young Chicago Bulls team will face a new challenge on Sunday night.

For the first time this preseason, they will suit up on the road. Going into enemy territory is always a great test for a rebuilding squad, and this one will be a particularly valuable lesson. The Denver Nuggets have been one of the NBA's most consistently competitive teams in recent years, and they are obviously led by a strong group of veterans.

Even if the Nuggets end up resting their stars for a majority of the game, the Bulls will see a fair share of experienced talent. This could even include former Bull DeMar DeRozan, who joined the squad this offseason.

Caleb Wilson is also surely looking forward to this one. Back on Media Day, the rookie specifically mentioned that Jokic has a player he used to watch very closely. Wilson said that in high school, before his athleticism really kicked in, he studied Jokic's film to work on his passing and all-around IQ.

With that said, it'll be fascinating to see how the Bulls try to defend Jokic and Company. They continue to lack depth in the frontcourt. Tobe Awaka was forced to start Game 2 of the preseason, while forward Leonard Miller played small-ball five. If Jalen Smith or Zach Collins can't return for this one, the Bulls may have to look at Exhibit 10 big Orlando Robinson just to have some real size on the floor.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets

Where: United Center

When: 8:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Tobe Awaka

Denver Nuggets

1. Jamal Murray

2. Christian Braun

3. Cameron Johnson

4. Aaron Gordon

5. Nikola Jokic

Injury News

Oct 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) moves the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls will continue to be without several likely regular-season rotation players. While the absence of their big men has been the most notable this preseason, missing guards Tre Jones and Jaylin Sellers hasn't helped. The former, in particular, is expected to play a big role behind Josh Giddey this season, serving as a key facilitator for their numerous young wings.

As for Sellers, he was a major bright spot at Summer League, looking like the kind of sparkplug scorer that could get real chances for a developing team. Tiago Splitter sang his praises multiple times.

Matas Buzelis also left the Bulls' last preseason game early with an ankle injury. While the forward said that removing him from the game was mostly precautionary, do not be surprised if the Bulls continue to proceed with an abundance of caution this evening.

Chicago Bulls (Unofficial)

Matas Buzelis – Game-Time Decision (ankle)

Tre Jones – OUT (hip)

Zach Collins – OUT (quad)

Jalen Smith – OUT (foot)

Jaylin Sellers – OUT (back)

Denver Nuggets

N/A

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