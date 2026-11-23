On the bright side, the Chicago Bulls will not have to sit with that loss for long.

The Bulls and Denver Nuggets faced off at the United Center in one of the NBA's highest-scoring battles of the season. The OT game ended in a 151-145 victory for Nikola Jokic and Company, as the Bulls finally ran out of gas in extra time.

The final score obviously suggests a poor defensive performance for Tiago Splitter's squad, but what do you expect with Jokic and Jamal Murray standing on the other side? The two stars combined for 82 points and did the bulk of the damage down the stretch. If anything, the Bulls deserve a lot of credit for simply keeping up with the Nuggets' Top 10 offense.

Four Bulls players ended the night with 21+ points. The team also knocked down 25 threes (matching a franchise high) and shot an impressive 52.0 percent from the field. What arguably proved to be the real difference – aside from late-game star power – was the rebounding department. Denver ended with 15 offensive rebounds, leading to a 25-11 advantage in second-chance points.

Splitter talks endlessly about winning the possession battle, and a game like this shows why. These two were neck and neck all night, but sometimes one or two extra offensive boards can determine the game.

The Bulls will now take the United Center court again in less than 24 hours. Maybe they should sleep in the ice tubs?

Just Kept Hanging Around

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (2) watches his three point basket go in against the Washington Wizards during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Nuggets' two stars wasted no time making their presence felt. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray looked ready to beat up this ragtag Bulls team from the start. Jokic got the party started, scoring 12 points with 8 rebounds and 4 assists in the first quarter alone. Murray grabbed the torch in the second quarter, scoring 15 of his 45 points on a perfect 4-4 shootings from the field and 5-5 effort from the charity stripe.

Nevertheless, a game that many expected to get out of hand early saw the opposite happen. The Bulls kept finding ways to stay within striking distance. Tre Jones and Noa Essengue were arguably the first to light a spark off the bench, combining for 14 early points in the first half. Essengue was a +7 during his early work, nailing a three and putting some real pressure on the rim both off the bounce and as a cutter.

As for the starters, Jalen Smith and Buddy Hield eventually caught fire. The return of Smith was instantly felt, as his floor spacing had a significant impact against this lackluster Nuggets defense. He was 3-3 to begin the night from downtown, missing just one field goal attempt (6-7) overall over the first two quarters. At one point, Smith was responsible for 12 straight points for the Bulls (finished with 26).

Hield was equally impactful with a 4-6 showing from deep to help the Bulls face just a 72-70 deficit heading into the locker room. The veteran was filling in for Norman Powell as the starting shooting guard, and he passed the test with flying colors. More on that later, though!

JALEN SMITH DOING IT ALL 😤



His offensive rebound leads to the flush and he's up to 15 PTS! pic.twitter.com/7p8oCUQA8v — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 23, 2026

For what it's worth, the Bulls' strong team effort led to them forcing the bonus with over 8 minutes left to go in the second quarter. Could they have taken slightly better advantage of this before the break? Yes, but it still came in handy as the Nuggets tried to create a more meaningful cushion.

Coming out of the locker room, the Bulls were even able to avoid their typical third-quarter slide. Denver still won the frame, finishing a +12 from the charity stripe, but seven Bulls found the bottom of the net in the quarter as they continued to share the wealth very well offensively.

Any time it looked like the Nuggets were on the verge of finally grabbing the momentum, the Bulls were able to strike back. It's a testament to the mentality Tiago Splitter is slowly but surely implementing. Speaking of which, the head coach's preferred offensive identity was on full display.

The Bulls were moving the ball with purpose and ended with 39 assists on their 52 made field goals. Josh Giddey finished with a staggering 22 of those assists, which is the most in any NBA game this season. This whole team – despite the obvious talent disparity – fed off that unselfishness and capitalized on their open shots.

At the end of the day, the mere fact that the Bulls were able to make this a game is a win for them, even if it might not feel like it in the locker room.

Buddy Hield Mania

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Buddy Hield (7) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Give Buddy Hield a max extension!

To be honest, it only felt like a matter of time before Buddy Hield had a game like this. Suiting up for playoff-caliber teams in recent years, Hield was destined for more opportunity on the rebuilding Bulls. Now with Norman Powell sidelined, he was thrown into a starting role on a team with very few true shooters.

Hield took full advantage with a 33-point outburst. He shot 7-13 from behind the arc and 13-19 from the field overall. Of course, he hit his fair share of catch-and-shoot triples, but Hield realized just how badly this team needed him tonight and was incredibly aggressive. We even saw him come through with several smooth drives to the rim.

In fact, Hield's best make of the night came on a finish inside. He broke the 30-point threshold by hitting Jamal Murray with a spin before nailing the underhand layup. The shot also happened to put the Bulls up 115-112 with just over 5 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Vintage Oklahoma Buddy Hield!

All things considered, the Hield trade has looked like a no-brainer for the Bulls thus far. As silly as that may sound for a 5-12 team, he has been a needed presence both on and off the court. He is the first to crack jokes in the locker room and is constantly sharing some words of wisdom on the bench. Then, in a game where the Bulls really needed a spark, he stepped right into the role of a knockdown shooter.

And, hey, these kinds of nights sure can't hurt his trade value!

Giddey & Matas Redemption

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) scores against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiago Splitter made a point to give Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis their flowers in the postgame press conference. While he wouldn't get into exactly why he chose to bench both youngsters in the fourth quarter of the Bulls' meeting with the Wizards, it's clear that he was challenging them to play a more mature brand of basketball. It's safe to say they did that tonight.

Both were rewarded with crunch-time minutes, and they each came through with some big-time plays in the fourth quarter. Buzelis nailed a huge three to give the Bulls a 124-121 lead and was active on the glass with four rebounds in the frame. He was also the one to find Josh Giddey underneath the basket with 2 seconds remaining to tie the game. An easy pass? Sure, but a heads-up play nonetheless.

As for Giddey, it was going to be hard for someone to top Buddy Hield's night, but he managed to do exactly that. The guard was great with 23 points, 22 assists, and 14 rebounds in over 41 minutes of action. With Powell sidelined, it was shockingly Giddey who stepped up as the de facto clutch scorer. He made countless tough buckets in the paint, scoring all seven of the Bulls' final points in the fourth quarter to force free basketball.

JOSH GIDDEY RECORDS THE FIRST 20+ AST GAME OF THE SEASON!



23 PTS

14 REB

22 AST (career-high)



2nd player in Bulls franchise history (Guy Rodgers in 1966) to record 20+ PTS, 20+ AST, and 10+ REB in a single game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/X4r6tS8EeW — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2026

One has to imagine this game went a long way toward giving Splitter some more confidence in both Buzelis and Giddey. At the end of the day, regardless of the outcome, these are the situations the Bulls should want to see those two potential core pieces in throughout the year. Can they handle the pressure and make the right decisions? They largely did so tonight.

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