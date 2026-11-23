The Chicago Bulls came up short on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, but even that felt like a small win.

Denver's star duo dominated and guided the Nuggets to a stunning 151 points. To the Bulls' credit, however, they kept up for nearly the entire game, dropping 145 points and draining 25 threes. A handful of players stepped up to keep this one competitive with several key players off the floor, including Norman Powell, Caleb Wilson, and Nic Claxton.

With that in mind, despite the loss, the report card is worth hanging up on the locker room fridge.

7 Chicago Bulls Player Grades

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue enters the United Center before a game against the Washington Wizards. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Giddey – A

Stats: 23 PTS (10-17 FG, 2-5 3PT), 22 AST, 14 REB

Not only was this Josh Giddey's best game of the season, but it was one of the best games the 24-year-old has ever played. Yes, OT helped bolster Giddey's final assist numbers, but it's worth mentioning that he had 18 heading into extra time. The 22 marked the second-most in Chicago Bulls history, tying him with Ennis Whatley, who did it twice in 1984.

Giddey's 2026-27 season has been incredibly rocky, but Sunday's close game showed why he remains such a tantalizing talent. Facing off against one of the best offensive duos in the NBA (Jokic and Murray combined for 82 points), Giddey is why this ragtag Bulls team was able to keep up. He made the right decision over and over again – all while helping this team keep their preferred tempo.

Also, with Norman Powell sidelined, Giddey took matters into his own hands down the stretch. It was one of the first times we have seen him put the team on his back from a scoring standpoint. He had 11 in the fourth quarter, which included three straight buckets to send the game into OT. Even though they lost, this was a clutch game from Giddey in every sense of the word

Buddy Hield – A

Stats: 33 PTS (13-19 FG, 7-13 3PT), 7 REB, 6 AST

I think it's safe to say Buddy Hield's first start of the season went pretty well!

With Norman Powell in street clothes, Tiago Splitter decided to go with the sharpshooting veteran. And, boy, was it the right choice. Hield looked like his vintage self, draining every kind of three-point bucket imaginable. On top of that, he had a couple of uncharacteristically smooth drives to the rim, two of which came in the back-and-forth fourth quarter.

According to K.C. Johnson, this marked Hield's highest-scoring night since 2022.

It's also worth noting that Hield has four of his six assists in the fourth frame. He showed off his veteran savvy in crunch time, using his shooting gravity as a means to set up his teammates. Overall, it was a stellar game in a moment when the Bulls really needed an offensive boost.

Jalen Smith – B+

Stats: 26 PTS (10-14 FG, 6-7 3PT), 4 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK

We've been waiting for the other shoe to drop with Jalen Smith ... but maybe we should stop. Smith has continued to be incredibly impactful for the Bulls this season, and this matchup with Denver was no exception.

Smith was red-hot from long range, playing a big part in helping the Bulls tie a franchise record 25 threes. He was also very active around the rim, consistently finding open space and capitalizing. The big man gets the credit for the game-tying bucket in the fourth quarter as well. Matched up with Nikola Jokic, Smith forced the steal with 8 seconds left that led to a Giddey lay-in.

With that said, the Nuggets still scored 66 points in the paint and took control of the glass. The Nuggets' offensive rebounds were a big reason why they managed to pull this one out. Smith simply has to do a better job limiting these extra possessions.

Matas Buzelis – B

Stats: 21 PTS (7-17 FG, 4-12 3PT), 5 REB, 3 AST

A nice bounceback Matas Buzelis game!

It may not have been the most efficient performance from Buzelis, but he was plenty aggressive on a night when the Bulls needed him to be. It's also noteworthy that four of his five rebounds actually came in the fourth quarter. Plus, he had one of the most important assists of the night, as he found Giddey open underneath the basket for the layup that made it 131-131.

With that said, 12 threes for Buzelis is ... a lot. You'd like to see more of his shot attempts coming in the paint.

Noa Essengue – B-

Stats: 9 PTS (3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT), 4 REB

Noa Essengue played so well that Tiago Splitter admitted after the game that he potentially should have given the 19-year-old more run. To say that this is the most comfortable Essengue has looked wouldn't be an understatement. He came out like someone who finally understood exactly where and how he could help.

To that point, he was the only bench player to finish with a positive plus-minus. His first-quarter minutes played a big role in keeping this game tight early. Per usual, his sheer length also stood out, as he was one of the only Bulls to have some success contesting rebounds.

Isaac Okoro – C-

Stats: 11 PTS (3-10 FG, 2-8 3PT), 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL

Isaac Okoro was due for an off night. The forward has played really well for the Bulls over the last couple of weeks, but he had his work cut out for him with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic on the other side. He just couldn't make his presence felt enough on defense and was a complete no-show on the glass. For what it's worth, Okoro would foul out late in OT.

Zach Collins – D+

Stats: 5 PTS (2-4 FG), 1 REB, 1 BLK

The Bulls could have really used a good Zach Collins game. It's hard to blame the center, considering he was thrown into this role after Nic Claxton was unexpectedly put on the injury report. Not to mention, Collins just hasn't seen much consistent playing time this season, which surely wasn't going to make a matchup with Nikola Jokic any easier. Still, a big reason the Nuggets were able to drop 151 points is that Collins struggled to offer much resistance down low.

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