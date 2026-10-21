Bulls vs. Raptors (6:30 CT): Caleb Wilson's Debut, Starting Lineups, Injury Updates

A new season of the Chicago Bulls is officially upon us. And for the first time in a long time, that sentence doesn't feel like a threat!

Everything changed for this organization over the last handful of months. Arturas Karnisovas was shown the door, paving the way for the hiring of young, up-and-coming executive Bryson Graham. Then, Billy Donovan decided to leave his post, giving Graham the opportunity to hire Tiago Splitter after a breakout year in Portland.

The basketball gods immediately rewarded the franchise for shaking things up. They jumped in the lottery to the No. 4 slot, grabbing a true No. 1 building block in Caleb Wilson. Add in the rising Matas Buzelis and dependable Josh Giddey, and the Bulls suddenly feel like a team with a fun young core to build around.

You also have to tip your cap to the transparency that has come along the way. Whether it's Graham or Splitter, the Bulls have made clear that this isn't some kind of Play-In Tournament or bust campaign. For the first time in a long time, the future is the priority. Might that lead to some rough stretches this year? Sure, but it'll be easier to stomach knowing it's all with player development in mind.

At the same time, let's not ignore the moves that were made around the margins. The Bulls aren't going to be some kind of unwatchable mess (at least ... one can hope). Players like Norman Powell, Nic Claxton, and Buddy Hield are all respectable role players who will raise this group's floor. Especially in a game like the one this evening, having those established veterans should make things feel all the more competitive.

Speaking of which, the Bulls matchup decently well with the Raptors on paper. The two teams are centered around long and versatile wings who are at their best attacking the paint. The Bulls might also have a slight advantage down low, as the Raptors lack a true center rotation. The Bulls may be without Claxton, but they will have two of their Top 3 bigs ready to go.

Regardless, we're talking about Game 1 on Night 1! We know very little about how both of these teams are going to operate, so let's sit back and enjoy some hoops!

Game Prediction: Kawhi Leonard back in Canada? And he will be going up against a bunch of players who are 22 years old or younger? Give me the Raptors in this one, 110-102. I do think there is a world where they struggle offensively at times, but I also tend to believe that will be the case for this new-look Bulls team. The Raptors could very well field one of the best defenses in the NBA.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

Where: Scotiabank Arena

When: 6:30 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM, (Chicago)

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Jalen Smith

Toronto Raptors

1. Immanuel Quickley

2. RJ Barrett

3. Kawhi Leonard

4. Scottie Barnes

5. Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest injury news for the Chicago Bulls tonight centers around the frontcourt. While Nic Claxton will remain sidelined for the next couple of weeks, their center rotation will get a boost in Toronto. Zach Collins has been cleared to play after missing the entire preseason with a quad injury.

The expectation is that he will serve as the primary backup to Jalen Smith. However, the Bulls may have to get a little creative, as Tiago Splitter shared that Collins will be on a minutes restriction. The plan is for him to play no more than 16 minutes of action. With that in mind, don't be surprised if the Bulls go small with Leonard Miller or give two-way big Tobe Awaka a shot.

Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro – PROBABLE (knee)

Leonard Miller – PROBABLE (adductor)

Zach Collins – PROBABLE (quad)

Tobe Awaka – PROBABLE (knee)

Jordan Hawkins – OUT (illness)

Dailyn Swain – OUT (illness)

Nic Claxton – OUT (hamstring)

Toronto Raptors

Nate Bittle – OUT (foot)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news