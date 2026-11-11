Bulls vs. Spurs (7:00 PM CT): 3 Things to Know, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The 1-8 Chicago Bulls facing the reigning Western Conference champs, who are led by a literal Alien from Planet Hoopers? What could possibly go wrong!

How to Watch

Who: San Antonio Spurs (9-2) at Chicago Bulls (1-8)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

3 Things to Know ...

• Let's not beat around the bush: Victor Wembanyama is a terrifying matchup for the Chicago Bulls. Can the same be said for whichever team is having to face him? Sure, but the Bulls are particularly ill-equipped to handle such a dominant interior player. They lack strength in the frontcourt and have allowed the third-most points in the paint per game this season. The good news is that Nic Claxton did at least return this weekend for Chicago, giving them another long body to throw at the Spurs' Alien. However, Wembanyama is still fresh off 40 points in 25 minutes of action on 15-19 shooting. He's reached yet another level this season, and the Bulls simply do not have the talent to slow him down. By the way, this includes on the offensive end. To beat the Spurs, you're going to want to space the floor and drill threes. Guess who has been one of the worst in the league at that this year?

• With all that said, one does have to wonder if this is a night when Wembanyama chooses to take his foot off the gas. He has been carrying this Spurs team to start the season, and there is reason to believe he doesn't have to do that tonight against Chicago's 30th-ranked defense. Indeed, this San Antonio backcourt is built to beat the Bulls at their own game. De'Aaron Fox is one of the fastest players in the NBA, while Dylan Harper is one of the most efficient drivers. Thanks largely to these two, the Spurs average by far the most fastbreak points in the NBA (18.9). Tiago Splitter better have his transition defense ready!

• If there is one area where the Chicago Bulls might have a leg up, it's in the second unit. While the Spurs are deep, they technically average only seventh-fewest bench points per game. The Bulls have shared the wealth far more, ranking 11th in this department. So, if the team wants to keep this game somewhat competitive, they're going to have to take full advantage of when Wembanyama is off the floor. Big Tre Jones night incoming (it is technically a revenge game)!? Noa Essengue French trash talk!?

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Jalen Smith

San Antonio Spurs

1. De'Aaron Fox

2. Dylan Harper

3. Stephon Castle

4. Julian Champagnie

5. Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) is fouled while shooting against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Caleb Wilson – QUESTIONABLE (hip)

Zach Collins – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Dailyn Swain – QUESTIONABLE (disc)

Norman Powell – OUT (back)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (back)

San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell – OUT (adductor)

Tobias Harris – OUT (calf)

Jayden Quaintance – OUT (knee)

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