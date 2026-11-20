The trade buzz is already getting louder around the Chicago Bulls' Tre Jones.

It was safely assumed that the point guard would garner interest this season. The Bulls are known to be open for business under new front office leader Bryson Graham, and Jones is one of the few savvy veterans on the roster. Nevertheless, The Ringer's Zach Lowe dumped some more fuel on the fire this week, sharing on his podcast that the Bulls' phone has already been ringing for the backup guard.

To be sure, Lowe didn't reveal any teams with current interest, but it didn't take long for one name to surface. Grant Afseth of the Dallas Sports Journal and the Fastbreak Journal reported on Friday that the Utah Jazz have reached out to the Bulls about Graham.

"The Utah Jazz have recently discussed trades involving guard Isaiah Collier, sources told Fastbreak Journal. Tre Jones of the Chicago was among the players Utah targeted, but Chicago was not interested in what the Jazz offered, sources said. It is believed Utah wants an upgrade in the backcourt," Afseth wrote for the Fastbreak Journal.

Utah is currently off to a 3-13 start despite entering the season with much higher expectations. While their roster has a fair share of backcourt youngsters to turn to, they appear to be in the market for a more steady facilitator. Jones would undoubtedly check that box, but it's not at all surprising to hear the Bulls aren't ready to part ways.

If anything, this is exactly the approach they should take as they look ahead to a potentially busy trade deadline.

Bulls Need to Practice Patience with Tre Jones

Nov 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Word of the Chicago Bulls rebuffing trade interest in a role player is likely going to give some fans PTSD. The previous regime became known for overvaluing the talent in the building and refusing to discuss deals in earnest.

At the same time, we're dealing with an entirely different regime, and it's hard not to agree with Bryson Graham's reported line of thinking. The Bulls may be in rebuild mode, but there is little reason for them to be interested in a struggling Isaiah Collier. Of course, one has to imagine the Jazz offered a little more than just the 22-year-old guard, but the Bulls have every right to drive a harder bargain.

Heck, the mere fact that the Jazz are calling this early in the season goes to show just how eager teams are to get their hands on Jones. The Bulls would be silly to settle for the first offer that comes across their desk, even if it was considered to be somewhat solid.

Is there a balance that Graham has to play? Absolutely. He doesn't want to risk the market drying up. But the Bulls are just 14 games into the regular season and in the thick of a 3-1 stretch. As of now, there is little reason to believe that Jones' value will diminish. The most likely scenario is that it goes up.

So, what kind of value should the Bulls be holding out for? It certainly doesn't feel crazy right now to think that a first-round pick and a young flyer could become the going rate, especially considering Jones is making a very reasonable $9.0 million with a team option for 2027-28. Speaking of which, the Jazz have plenty of draft picks to offer up! If they're still in need of a lead guard in a month or two, there might be a world where these two teams circle back.

It is worth mentioning that Jones is undoubtedly helping the Bulls in their mission to establish an identity and develop young talent. This alone is a reason to practice some patience and keep Jones in the building for a little longer. What that doesn't mean, however, is that a trade should be taken off the table. As good a player as Jones is, the value he can provide on the trade market will likely exceed the value he can bring to the court long term. If the Bulls weren't at the beginning of a rebuild, perhaps that wouldn't be true.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news