Caleb Wilson Hasn't Worked Out for the Bulls Yet, But Does It Matter?

The more names that leak on the Chicago Bulls' list of pre-draft workouts, the more the omission of one name stands out.

With only a little over a week to go until the NBA Draft is off and running in Brooklyn, Caleb Wilson has not worked out for the Bulls. HoopsHype has kept a running list of players to make a stop in each city, and Chicago has yet to host the very player most believe will be chosen with No. 4 pick.

To little surprise, this has gained a lot of traction within the fan base. It's made some fans begin to question the organization's intentions, especially when considering the Bulls have worked out a long list of highly-touted guards. Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, and Kingston Flemings have all been in Chicago, and each is widely expected to be picked in the 5-10 range. Could this mean the Bulls are considering taking one early?

That's actually an easy question to answer: It's highly unlikely.

Fans Should Remain Calm About Caleb Wilson & No. 4 Pick

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite some of the mounting concerns among the fanbase, it's important to note that AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer also have not worked out for the Bulls yet. In fact, according to HoopsHype's list, Dybantsa has only visited with two teams (Wizards and Utah), while Peterson and Boozer have only worked out for Utah.

Simply put, these players projected to go high on the board (especially those working with Klutch Agency, like Wilson) want as much control as possible. The best way to ensure they have that is by being extremely selective in the workout process. Plus, the closer to the draft you meet with a team, the less time that team has to potentially overthink things. You want the recency bias to work in your favor!

It's also possible that the Bulls have been the ones wanting to wait. Out of all four of their picks in this draft, none will be easier than No. 4. This has been a four-player race for months, and they presumably plan to take whichever of those four lands in their lap. With that in mind, why not wait until the end of the process to bring these guys in?

Speaking of which, it's not out of the question that the Bulls would be comfortable selecting one of these players even if they didn't come in for a workout. Nothing is stopping them from doing so! And, again, it's well-documented that these are seen as the best four players of the group. The Bulls know they're going to select one of them, but the decision will ultimately be made for them. When that's the reality, you're going to feel less rushed to get workouts in.

Is it possible that Wilson, or another projected Top 4 talent, doesn't want to be in Chicago? Maybe. But we have been given little to no reason to believe that's the case. If anything, this is just another example of the cat-and-mouse game that always happens in the pre-draft process. There is also plenty of time left for the Bulls to bring everyone into their building, so don't be surprised if Wilson's name is on the list in the coming days.

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