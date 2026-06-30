Can the Bulls Try to Capitalize on the Warriors' Grand LeBron James Plan?

Before free agency even opened on Tuesday evening, the NBA world was rocked.

Alongside a stunning trade that saw Kawhi Leonard return to Toronto, LeBron James revealed that he would be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. A free agent this season, the NBA's all-time leading scorer has decided to play his 24th NBA season with a different franchise.

Which franchise will be, however, remains up in the air. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported shortly after James' announcement that he informed his agent, Rich Paul, to speak with all interested teams and report back. In other words, this is a process that could take some time.

Nevertheless, there is no question that an early frontrunner has emerged. Reports started to surface in recent days that the Golden State Warriors hoped to ink James for a superstar-studded final run at a ring. Draymond Green even declined his player option for this upcoming season, opening an easier pathway for the franchise to pursue James.

There is no guarantee that the Warriors can get the job done. James would have to be willing to sign for relatively cheap, and there is a world where more competitive teams come calling. One could potentially be the Cavaliers, giving James a chance to return home again and finish his career.

If James were most interested in teaming up with Stephen Curry, though, the Warriors would almost surely do everything they could to make it happen. Part of that process would have to be offloading some salary. Of course, moving off Jimmy Butler's $56.8 million expiring contract might be the easiest method. But pulling that off could prove very difficult. Instead, Golden State may have to look toward a mid-size deal, which puts one specific name under the spotlight.

Could Bulls Help Out the Warriors and Take Moses Moody?

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) warms up wearing a Black History t-shirt before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Yossi Gozlan pointed out, the Warriors would essentially need to trade Moses Moody in order to open up the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception (roughly $15.0 million) for LeBron James.

Moody is set to make $12.5 million this season before becoming an expiring deal in 2027-28 at $13.4 million. It's not a particularly hefty sum, but it's a contract that teams presumably will not flock toward, especially if it means helping the Warriors land James. So, could the Warriors try to entice someone to take on the contract?

Chicago Bulls executive Bryson Graham has mentioned numerous times that he would be open to salary-dump scenarios. The Warriors currently hold each of their next three first-round picks, as well as selections in 2031, 2032, and 2033. As for their second-round capital, they only currently own one pick outright in 2033.

Whether or not the Warriors would be willing to offer up a first-rounder alongside Moody is hard to say. However, we can't rule anything out with LeBron James on the table! Even if they slapped a protection on the pick, there might be a case for the Bulls to think it over.

After all, it's not like Moody is a complete zero. He's still only 24 years old and coming off his best season yet. Moody averaged 12.1 points with 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Even more importantly, he shot 40.1 percent from downtown on 6.3 attempts a night.

Of course, we should note that Moody is expected to miss a good chunk of this upcoming season. He tore his right patellar tendon in late March and is currently faced with a lengthy recovery. But the Bulls are a rebuilding squad in need of any and all future assets. His health isn't a good enough reason to rule it out.

I suppose that is the overarching point. As players continue to be on the move in the coming days and weeks, the Bulls need to have their ears open. They continue to be in an advantageous spot with their roster flexibility and spending power. If they aren't ready to take a meaningful step on the court (and they're not), the best thing is to help others accomplish that. It's a strategy that has paid off for other rebuilding squads time and again.

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