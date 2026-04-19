Charles Barkley Says He & Michael Jordan Have Squashed Over Decade-Long Beef

Time heals all wounds.

Previously one of the NBA's most iconic friendships, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley had a falling out nearly 15 years ago. The two NBA Hall of Famers were known to hang out both during and after their playing days, hitting the golf course, playing cards, and even starring in commercials together. Alas, this tight-knit bond apparently came to an end in 2012, when Barkley criticized his long-time buddy on the Chicago airwaves.

During an appearance on ESPN 1000's Waddle & Silvy, Barkley called out Jordan for his mismanagement of the then-Charlotte Bobcats franchise. He insisted that the six-time champion had hired too many yes men, resulting in poor front office leadership:

"I love Michael, but he just has not done a good job," Barkley said in 2012. "Even though he is one of my great friends, I can't get on here and tell you he's done a great job. He has not done a great job, plain and simple."

Jordan heard of these comments and proceeded to shut out Barkley for the foreseeable future. While Barkley always kept the door open for a reunion, he would often say it was up to the former Chicago Bulls legend to make amends.

"The guy was like a brother to me for, shoot, 20-something years," Barkley said in another appearance on the Waddle and Silvy Show in 2020. "At least 20-something years. And I do, I feel sadness. But, to me, he's still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there's nothing I can do about it, brother."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan Together Again

Nov 22, 1993; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBA superstars Michael Jordan (left) and Charles Barkley during the filming of a Nike shoe commercial at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK | The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY N

Asked for an update on his relationship with Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley had a shocking response while appearing on Sirius XM's "Mad Dog Unleashed."

“We had a conversation," Barkley told Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo. "We’re going to get together and play golf as soon as basketball is over … We’re not like Prince William and Prince Harry, we’ve always had a lot of love for each other, but we talked actually in the last 72 hours. We decided to get together and play golf when basketball is over.”

How do we get this broadcast to the masses!? The general public deserves to see these two busting each other's chops for the first time in over a decade. Think about all the material they must have stacked up! Not to mention, can you imagine the money that will be on the line at each hole!

In all seriousness, this is the kind of news that will warm the hearts of all NBA fans. Barkley's goofy attitude mixed with Jordan's alpha-dog demeanor made for a dynamic duo that was impossible not to like. With that said, whether or not any of this means we will actually get to see the two together again is anyone's guess. Jordan has become especially private over the years.

At the same time, we have seen him more and more thanks to his recent work with NBC and NASCAR. He may be ready to step back into the public eye a little, and what better way to do that than with one of the most public-facing NBA personalities in the business! Any network that can secure a sit-down interview with these two is in for a huge audience.

Next up: MJ & Scottie!

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news