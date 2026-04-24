Red Flag? A Candidate Has Already Pulled Out of the Bulls' Front Office Search

The Chicago Bulls watched one of their top front office candidates walk out the door on Friday.

Going into this interview cycle, Michael Reinsdorf made clear that the goal was to interview a wide range of executives. This was all but confirmed earlier in the week, when a list of six names emerged that featured both proven leaders and eager No. 2s. In fact, the list also featured a very outside-the-box target, particularly for a franchise that has been notoriously easy to predict.

Austin Brown has been one of the NBA's most respected agents for years. A member of juggernaut CAA, Brown's client list features plenty of heavy-hitters, including Cooper Flagg and Donovan Mitchell. Of course, it's become a popular trend in recent years for big-market teams to go the agent route with their lead exec job. The Warriors did it with Bob Myers, the Lakers did it with Rob Pelinka, and the Knicks did it with Leon Rose. So, why couldn't the Bulls be next on the list?

Indeed, as surprising as the first mention of Brown felt, he only felt like a strong candidate the more we learned about him. Not only is he a Chicagoland native who still lives in the community, but he nearly became a Bulls executive just six years ago!

ESPN's Shams Charania revealed last week that Brown was actually offered the Bulls' GM job under Arturas Karnisovas in 2020. He apparently turned it down, leading the organization to pivot toward Marc Eversley. In other words, the Reinsdorf family came into these recent interviews very comfortable with Brown, so much so that they were willing to hire him in the past.

Does that mean he was going to be offered this job? No, but it's a reason to believe he had a leg up on the competition. And that only makes this recent news of Brown pulling out of the search even more surprising.

Another Red Flag or a Saving Grace for th Bulls?

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas (R) sits next to Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations John Paxson (L) before an NBA game against the Miami Heat at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

All things considered, Austin Brown's decision makes it easy to sound the alarm bells. It's not necessarily a good look when someone takes their own name out of the running, especially when that someone isn't even a current NBA executive. As successful as Brown is with CAA, one has to imagine the chance to completely take over a sports franchise is a pretty intoxicating proposal.

Did he hear something he didn't like during the early interview process? Is this the first sign that the ownership isn't selling the job as well as they should? If one thing is for sure, this has been a significant concern for the fan base, who have long worried about the Reinsdorfs restricting aspects of what a front office leader can do.

At the same time, we are still very early in the hiring process. It's said that the Bulls aren't planning to have someone in place until either right before or after the NBA Draft Combine in mid-May. It's very unlikely they had a decision at this point. If anything, it's not out of the question that they spoke to Brown, and the two sides simply didn't foresee a second conversation coming. What's the savvy agent move to make in that situation? Save face and be the one to say you're not interested!

To be sure, I have no real clue if that's what is happening here. Brown standing up the Bulls feels just as likely as the Bulls preferring other candidates. So while I understand that some might want to view this as a red flag, that may be taking it a step too far.

Heck, I think the case could be made that, much like Billy Donovan, Brown saved the Bulls from themselves. While a case could be made that the Bulls should take a risk after years of irrelevance, this is the same reason why they might be better off going with an experienced hire. Brown is surely someone who knows his way around contract negotiations and relationship building, but does he really understand the nuance of building out an entire front office?

The Bulls might be better off going with someone who has seen firsthand how a successful organization builds a winner. Whether it be Dennis Lindsey or Matt Lloyd, they have several other names on the list who are highly respected individuals in this specific field. If one of those contenders is the next to walk away, then perhaps it's time to raise concerns.

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