Is Peter Suder Now in the Running for a Bulls' Two-Way Roster Spot?

The Chicago Bulls continue to fill out their training camp roster ahead of next week's Media Day.

September 29 will mark the official start of camp for the 2026-27 season. While on-court expectations remain rather tamed, the hype around the franchise has built this offseason exponentially. They have a front office and head coaching overhaul to thank for that, as well as the basketball gods blessing them with some lottery luck. The Bulls jumped into the No. 4 spot, adding an immediate long-term piece to their rebuild in Caleb Wilson.

Much of the focus over the next couple of weeks will be on the rookie, as well as his 2026 classmate Dailyn Swain. There is also no question that the likes of Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey will demand their own attention, while new veterans like Norman Powell and Nic Claxton will see a big workload right off the bat.

Nevertheless, the training camp and preseason are also about evaluating fringe roster pieces. Especially when we consider where the Bulls are as an organization, the players they invite to camp may be able to make a big impression. After all, front office leader Bryson Graham still has a 15th and final roster spot at his disposal, and the same goes for his third and final two-way contract.

At least one of those chairs is bound to be filled in the coming weeks. And there is one specific training camp invitee who feels like he could have a leg up on the competition.

Bulls Sign Peter Suder to Training Camp Deal

Miami (OH) RedHawks guard Peter Suder (5) shoots from three point range in the second half of the NCAA Tournament First Round game between the Miami Redhawks and Tennessee Volunteers, Friday, March 20, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. RedHawks were defeated by the Volunteers 78-56. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Benjamin Royer of the Orange County Register, Peter Suder has signed with the Chicago Bulls for training camp.

Suder is fresh off a senior year at Miami of Ohio, where he helped turn the Redhawks into a shocking NCAA Tournament threat. He averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals over his 33 games played. Even more impressive, he shot a highly efficient 54.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from long range.

Named the MAC Player of the Year, Suder would end up going undrafted, though it didn't take long for him to land an NBA deal. The Los Angeles Lakers signed him to a two-way contract promptly after the draft. He would remain in that spot until recently, when the Lakers apparently decided to revoke the deal for Arthur Kaluma.

Peter Suder, the former Miami (OH) guard who was on a two-way contract with the Lakers until they waived him in favor of NBA Summer League standout Arthur Kaluma, is spending training camp with the Chicago Bulls. https://t.co/qlajEm6wCv — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) September 23, 2026

For what it's worth, Suder did underwhelm during his Summer League run with Los Angeles, unlike Kaluma. He averaged a mere 5.8 points with 2.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds. At the same time, it was an extremely small sample size, and there is still a reason he was quick to earn a two-way roster spot in the first place.

Suder may not be the most jaw-dropping athlete or dynamic scorer, but he was among college basketball's most well-rounded guards. He has good positional size to go along with a pretty good feel for scoring both behind the arc and in the paint. Suder's jumper, in particular, could be the key to turning him into an NBA-caliber role player. And we all know this Chicago Bulls roster could use some shooting!

Indeed, Suder undoubtedly feels like a worthy and sensible flyer for the Bulls heading into camp. He will automatically be among the favorites to land the open two-way spot, potentially joining a fellow shooter who was acquired in a G League trade. Let the competition begin!

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