Did the Bulls Find a Diamond in the Rough During Summer League?

The Chicago Bulls won Summer League.

No, they didn't make it to the championship game or even leave Las Vegas with a pair of wins in their pocket. But since when has Summer League ball ever been about the win-loss column? All that truly matters is how the top young talent performs, and the Bulls get to say they arguably had the best rookie on the floor.

Caleb Wilson lived up to the hype from the moment he touched the hardwood. The No. 4 overall pick dropped 35 points in his debut, going on to play a total of four highlight-filled games. He is the main reason why the organization can head toward October with rose-colored glasses. But that doesn't mean he was the only Summer League standout for the Bulls.

While both Dailyn Swain and Noa Essengue left a lot to be desired, the Bulls were watching Jaylin Sellers look more than worthy of his two-way contract. The Providence guard played with a pit bull mentality, hounding the ball defensively and attacking relentlessly in the open floor.

The Bulls' other two-way signee, Tobe Awaka, also improved as the games went on. Will there still be questions about his fit at the next level as an undersized and less-athletic big? Absolutely. But Awaka's sheer strength and rebounding prowess should be enough to help him hold onto his two-way slot.

So, what about the Bulls' other non-roster members? The organization still has one seat remaining on the 15-man unit, as well as a third two-way contract to hand out. Did anyone else in Las Vegas give them a reason to consider keeping them around long-term?

Donovan Atwell Makes Strong Impression

Texas Tech's Donovan Atwell shoots against Wyoming during a non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Donovan Atwell's cumulative Summer League box score may not have anyone jumping out of their seat. But it sure feels like he did enough to pique the interest of this Chicago Bulls front office.

The Bulls coaching staff leaned on the Texas Tech guard throughout the five games. While they made an effort to add multiple shooters to this roster, it was Atwell's floor spacing that proved to be the most impactful and consistent. He was constantly moving off the ball and showing no hesitation to let it fly. The results? A 48.4 percent success rate from downtown.

When Atwell found a rhythm, there was very little opponents could do to slow him down. His outings against the Wizards and Cavaliers were perfect examples of just that. He drained six triples in both performances, looking specifically like a high-level catch-and-shoot threat.

vs. MEM vs. UTA vs. WAS vs. LAL vs. CLE PTS 6 6 19 0 22 3PT 2-4 2-5 6-12 0-5 6-7 AST - 1 1 1 1 REB 1 4 1 1 2 STL 1 - 1 2 - BLK - - - - 2

Atwell was touted as one of the best pure shooters in this 2026 class. He recorded a 41.5 percent success rate over his four years in college. This included a 45.8 percent clip last season with the Red Raiders on 8.4 attempts a night. On the one hand, that kind of production makes it surprising that the Bulls were able to scoop him up on an undrafted free agent contract. On the other hand, the questions about his game were valid.

Atwell looked like nothing more than a marksman coming out of college. He didn't create much for his teammates off the bounce and wasn't someone who was ever expected to put real pressure on the rim. Teams were clearly skeptical of his ability to offer enough value to justify a full-time roster spot.

However, isn't every team looking for a sniper to have on the bench? Sure, Atwell may not have as much wiggle room as some players because of his deficiencies in other areas, but sometimes having one elite skill set is all you need in a team sport. Plus, while it may have been a five-game sample size, he sure gave the Bulls reason to believe that elite skill set will translate.

We also shouldn't completely ignore what Atwell did defensively. He was fighting hard on that end of the floor, moving his feet well and even coming away with a few blocks. Speaking of which, standing six-foot-five with a sturdy frame, Atwell has pretty solid positional size. The 23-year-old may not have the kind of explosive athleticism this new Bulls front office seems to value, but he should be able to avoid looking like an NBA outcast.

No one is saying that Atwell suddenly deserves to be in the Bulls' rotation next season or even in their long-term plans. However, a big part of Summer League is trying to locate players who could be diamonds in the rough. Atwell hasn't reached that status just yet, but he gave the Bulls a reason to see if he can.

Their job now is to figure out how they can keep him in the mix. They could cross their fingers and hope he sticks with their G-League squad after training camp, but that could be a risk with plenty of other two-way contracts lurking around the NBA. They may have no choice but to offer him one of those deals to keep the evaluation going.

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