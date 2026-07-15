Bulls Summer League Notes: Caleb Wilson Gets First Win, Jaylin Sellers Shines, More

After a disappointing showing against the depleted Utah Jazz on Monday, the Chicago Bulls bounced back in impressive fashion. Several players made the most of the 99-87 win, and you could sense the team-wide relief following their first taste of Summer League victory.

With that said, no player was happier to check that box than the Bulls' new franchise centerpiece!

Caleb Wilson Gets a Win

When the final buzzer sounded, Caleb Wilson had two hands in the air and a big smile on his face. The Bulls' 99-87 win over the Washington Wizards marked their first of Summer League. It's a feeling that Wilson was anxiously awaiting, so much so that he refused to let the Bulls' loss to the Jazz 24 hours earlier be his final Summer League game.

Indeed, there were some real questions about whether the Bulls would allow Wilson to take the floor. It's not very typical that we see Top 4 picks participate in back-to-back sets at Summer League. Not to mention, most players who flash the potential Wilson did over his first two contests are shut down early.

Wilson didn't want that to be his fate, however. According to the 19-year-old, he specifically asked Bryson Graham if he could suit up on Tuesday night to try to get his team a win.

“I just asked BG if I could play. I didn’t want to finish how I finished last night," Wilson told reporters after the game. "I wanted to win a game before I stop. I don’t get to play against until October probably, or whenever the season starts. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can. No better place than in Summer League.”

Wilson was also incredibly thankful to Jaylin Sellers and Donovan Atwell for doing a lot of the heavy lifting. The two combined for 43 points on an impressive 13-24 shooting from the field. Make no mistake, however, Wilson still left a sizable mark.

Caleb Wilson might just have that clutch gene. Hits another buzzer-beating three in Summer League.



The shooting stroke continues to look real good. pic.twitter.com/uJHF8cMJCs — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) July 15, 2026

All things considered, this may have been Wilson's most well-rounded outing. He continued to flash some impressive three-point shooting, but primarily concentrated on his explosive downhill game. After failing to record a dunk in Game 1, he's now rocked the rim several times over the last two games.

Everyone knew that Wilson was among the most versatile players in this class. But I'm not sure anyone knew he was going to look this polished from the jump. Tonight alone, we saw him drill a buzzer-beating fadeaway triple off the dribble, go coast-to-coast for the smooth lay-in, and fly in for a tip-in over multiple Wizards defenders. Could his handles get tighter? Sure. Does he still need to bulk up? Absolutely. But Wilson looks even further along than anyone expected.

Speaking of which, don't be surprised if this is his last outing of the summer. He got the win, and the Bulls have seen more than enough to feel good about where he stands. While it's undoubtedly admirable that Wilson wants to be out there, the last thing the Bulls want is some kind of fluke injury. It's just not worth it.

Another Game to Forget for Dailyn Swain

If Caleb Wilson is having a breakout Summer League, Dailyn Swain is having the opposite of that. The No. 15 pick has looked very out of his element. It was easy to brush it off in the first outing, as both he and the Bulls admitted that he was playing a very unfamiliar role. But there hasn't necessarily been much growth game-to-game, including in Tuesday's meeting when Swain moved to a more familiar spot on the wing.

Swain finished the game 0-7 from the field one night after going 0-9. The good news is that he has been able to consistently get into the paint. The bad news is that he can't finish a single bucket. We've watched him botch a handful of layups, as well as get his shot swatted plenty. At times, it just looks like he's overthinking things and not leaning enough on his instincts.

Now, does this mean you should be pressing the panic button? Of course not. Summer League is about simply getting your feet wet. The former Longhorn is going to learn from this experience and adjust accordingly. He also deserves some credit for staying locked in elsewhere. On Monday, he grabbed 9 rebounds. Against the Wizards, he grabbed 5 more boards and dished 5 assists with both a steal and a block. It says a lot about Swain that he's still been able to find ways to make his presence felt despite the scoring woes.

Jaylin Sellers Looks Legit

It's only Summer League, but Jaylin Sellers is looking like someone who belongs in the NBA. He led the Bulls in scoring tonight with 24 points on 7-12 shooting from the field. He also finished the evening with 3 assists and 3 steals.

If you ask Sellers, that latter stat is what matters most. He told reporters after the game that he wants to make it to the NBA as a top-tier defender. It's an area of his game that some have questioned in the past, but Sellers is confident that he has the on-ball chops to carve out a future role.

“A lot of teams have been saying that I couldn’t guard," Sellers said after the game. "So I want to make sure that I came out here and every time I get a chance, I show everyone that I’m an elite defender. Not just a good defender, an elite defender."

As for his offensive showing, Sellers said he was merely feeding off steals and deflections in the open floor. And he also wasn't shy about saying that he would pick himself over anyone in transition.

It's going to be very interesting to watch how the Bulls manage Sellers moving forward. Teams always have a hard time finding room for two-way guys to get on the floor, but Sellers might be making a case for them to give him a go early next season. Especially with development being the focus, it couldn't hurt to see how he looks in small spurts.

Jaylin Sellers has looked better and better throughout Summer League. Been very active on both ends.



Said defense was a focus for him since some doubted his abilities on that end coming into the league. pic.twitter.com/wfkJ1UMC5d — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) July 15, 2026

And Ones ...

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (24) warms up before an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

•. Don't forget about Donovan Atwell! The Texas Tech guard could be making a strong case for Bryson Graham's third two-way slot. He's been lights out from downtown, which included a silky smooth 6-12 shooting display from deep in this game. If the Bulls don't get him locked into a deal soon, someone else likely will.

• Speaking of deals, Tobe Awaka is the other roster member currently signed to a two-way contract (joining Jaylin Sellers). He was relatively quiet over the first couple of games, but appeared considerably more comfortable against the Wizards. The undersized but ridiculously strong big man finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Bulls assistant coach Austin Dufault praised him after the game for fighting through some adversity:

“Just another guy coming out of the college game having to adjust to the spacing, understanding screening angles, different reads once he catches it in the pocket," Dufault said. "But he’s a really, really smart kid, and we’re asking him to do some things that maybe he hasn’t done before. And, again, it’s all about these guys’ growth game-to-game. Three games in, I feel like he’s gotten better each game.”

• Lastly, Noa Essengue bounced back ... sort of. The Bulls decided to bench Essengue for this third preseason game, bringing him in a little after the 7-minute mark in the first quarter. Dufault said it had more to do with adding ball-handling to the starting group and giving Essengue a little more freedom to play his game in the second unit. The second-year forward would finish with 8 points and 7 rebounds in a + 13 performance. Nevertheless, it's clear the Bulls believe he has a long way to go before being a trustworthy contributor.

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