Grades Caleb Wilson, Dailyn Swain, and 3 More Bulls After Summer League

The Chicago Bulls' 100-91 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night marked the end of their Summer League journey.

While they finished with a somewhat frustrating 1-4 record, the win-loss column matters very little in the grand scheme of things. The real focus was simply on how each individual performed in their first taste of NBA action. Chicago obviously has a lot to be excited about after the play of their Top 4 pick, but the results for the roster overall were a mixed bag.

With that in mind let's give out some grades for the Bulls' biggest names in Las Vegas!

Jul 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls 2026 NBA Draft first round picks Caleb Wilson, 4th, and Dailyn Swain, 15th, prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Wilson – A

Stats: 23.5 PTS (50.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT), 7.3 REB, 2.5 BLK 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL

Caleb Wilson didn't just meet expectations; he brought them home for Christmas and proposed in front of the whole family. In his opening performance against Cameron Boozer, Wilson dropped 35 points and stunned with a 7-11 shooting effort from long range. It set a perfect tone for the remainder of his Summer League run, which would answer a lot of questions about the No. 4 overall pick.

Wilson's three-point shooting looked suitable both off the bounce and in catch-and-shoot situations. Speaking of which, he was extremely comfortable with the ball in his hands, proving that he can create plenty of his own offense. The passing vision was there, even if his teammates didn't help out much by draining shots. As for the defensive end, Wilson blocked shots with ease.

Caleb Wilson Game-By-Game

PTS REB AST BLK STL FG 3PT vs. MEM 35 5 0 3 2 12-21 7-11 vs. UTA 19 8 2 5 2 8-17 3-8 vs. WAS 19 8 3 2 0 7-15 2-6 vs. LAL 21 8 2 1 1 7-15 1-6

Was Wilson perfect? No. While he may have impressed on-ball, he still played a bit upright at times and was turnover-prone. A high motor also only gets you so far against grown men in the NBA. He will need to bulk up and play a little more off two feet to handle the physicality. Lastly, the free throw shooting was a bit of a head-scratcher.

But Summer League isn't about being perfect! Wilson's job was to simply show he's ready for the NBA and ready to buy into being this organization's No. 1 building block. He did that.

Jaylin Sellers – B+

Stats: 15.6 PTS (39.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT%), 2.4 AST, 2.4 REB, 1.6 STL

Bryson Graham has to be very happy with what he saw from his first undrafted free agent signing.

The Bulls were seemingly quick to give Providence's Jaylin Sellers a two-way deal following the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Draft, and it's easy to see why. He was one of the most fiery guards at Summer League, providing the kind of physical edge on both ends that this new-look Bulls team wants to center its identity around.

What was arguably most impressive about Sellers' Summer League run is that he didn't even shoot the ball all that well. He was a lights-out deep threat at Providence, but struggled to find his rhythm in that department in Las Vegas. Nevertheless, Sellers repeatedly executed in transition and was flying around the court defensively.

Sellers said that he knows carving out a role at the next level will likely start on defense. Likewise, he said he wanted to prove people wrong on that end of the floor, as some questioned his ability to be an impact defender coming out of school.

Sellers is wired differently. He plays ridiculously hard and attacks with a reckless abandon that works in his favor. The efficiency needs to improve, as does some of the decision-making. But Sellers looked like more than just a two-way flyer over the Bulls' four games.

JAYLIN SELLERS MADE HIM TOUCH EARTH AND THREW IT DOWN IN SUMMER LEAGUE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kfEVX88wt5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 18, 2026

Donovan Atwell – B

Stats: 10.6 PTS (50.0 FG%, 48.5 3PT), 1.8 REB

Look, there isn't a ton to say on Donovan Atwell, but he deserves to be acknowledged.

One of the best pure shooters in the draft, he undoubtedly looked the part during his five Summer League outings. The former Texas Tech guard shot a ridiculous 48.5 percent from deep on 6.6 three-point attempts a night. Needing someone to step up offensively in their final game against the Cavaliers, it was Atwell who led the Bulls with 22 points on 6-7 shooting from downtown.

Did Atwell offer a whole lot else? Not necessarily, though he does move his feet decently well and hustles defensively. However, every team wants a true three-point specialist, and Atwell gave the Bulls reason to believe he can be that guy at the next level.

I'd be very surprised if they don't find a way to keep him around long-term. Atwell is only signed to an Exhibit-10 deal right now, but the Bulls have an extra two-way contract at their disposal. Will it go his way? Could they even look to give him the final full-time roster spot on a cheap, non-guaranteed deal?

Tobe Awaka – C

Stats: 6.8 PTS (77.8 FG%), 6.6 REB, 1.2 BLK

You want to see steady growth over the course of Summer League, and this is what Tobe Awaka provided the Bulls. The organization's other two-way signing, Awaka is a bruising force who looked increasingly comfortable playing his brand of basketball.

The former Arizona big man shot a ridiculous 77.8 percent from the field and was providing real physicality on the glass. Especially when it comes to creating second-chance opportunities, Awake looks like the kind of player who could really come in handy. And we know that's an area new head coach Tiago Splitter values!

With that said, there is no denying that Awaka is a somewhat odd fit for the NBA. He checks in at just six-foot-eight and doesn't space the floor. Again, he has the strength to hang with most frontcourt players, but the lack of vertical pop will still make certain matchups hard on him. It's going to be really interesting to watch where he goes from here. If one thing is for sure, the Bulls seem to value his toughness and IQ.

Dailyn Swain – D

Stats: 4.3 PTS (12.9 FG%, 0.0 3PT), 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST

I was taught at a young age that if you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything!

In all seriousness, it's hard to imagine Summer League going much worse for the Bulls' No. 15 pick. He looked completely out of his element over his four games of action, failing to show any of the elite isolation scoring ability that shot him up the NBA Draft ranks at Texas.

Heck, even defensively, Swain underwhelmed. His athleticism didn't jump out nearly as much as expected, and you would have really loved to see him help this group turn more defense into offense in the open floor.

Swain got to the rim a handful of times, which was at least promising to see. He can certainly beat some guys off the dribble and has a pretty mean crossover. At the end of the day, though, what good is that if you're not finishing around the rim? This was a major issue for him. Not to mention, the concerns about his three-point shooting proved immediately valid. Swain didn't sink a single shot from behind the arc.

It's not time to panic. The Bulls initially asked Swain to play a jumbo point guard role, which seemed to take him out of his element from the jump. He even admitted to overthinking things right off the bat. There is still a lot to like about the player he could become. However, unlike Wilson, expectations should be tempered heading into October. Swain clearly needs to get a better feel for the speed and physicality of the NBA game.

Noa Essengue – D

Stats: 6.5 PTS (43.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT%), 4.5 REB, 1.3 STL 1.8 BLK

How rough were things for Noa Essengue? He was benched as one of the only Year 2 players on this roster.

Simply put, the former No. 12 overall pick looked like one of the most uncoordinated players in Las Vegas. He repeatedly hit the deck after taking contact and would lose the ball nearly any time he tried to put it on the floor. Tiago Splitter benched Essengue to start the second half in Game 2, insisting that he needed more from the Frenchman. The Bulls would then move him to the bench for their next two games, where his results didn't improve much in limited action.

To be clear, there is some upside defensively. Essengue moves faster than a lot of six-foot-eleven guys. He can guard along the perimeter better than you think, and his shot-blocking instincts aren't too shabby. However, fouling will likely be a problem. It's also going to be very hard to have him out there for defensive purposes if he's this much of a liability offensively.

So ... why does he have the same grade as Swain, who's never even tasted Summer League action before? Well, I want to give Essengue some slack after missing essentially all of 2025-26 due to shoulder surgery. The 19-year-old missed a ton of developmental time and might as well be starting from scratch.

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