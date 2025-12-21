Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch

The Chicago Bulls are looking to make it three-straight for the first time since their 5-0 start to the 2025-26 season.

The last few weeks have been more than ugly. Despite facing what many would consider the easiest stretch of their schedule, the Bulls lost eight of nine games. A slew of teams behind them in the NBA standings exposed their weak defense, while Chicago's own offense suddenly became one-dimensional.

Nevertheless, the Bulls have slowly but surely returned to form over the last couple of games. With Billy Donovan having a much healthier rotation at his disposal, we have seen the team find familiar success with its consistent tempo and ball movement. In both wins over the Cavs, the Bulls finished with seven players in double figures and at least 34 assists.

As for the Hawks, they have lost three of their last four games. Their defense has been the major problem, as teams have averaged 129.5 points and have shot upwards of 50.0 percent during this stretch. That could be good news for the Bulls, who have shot 52.0 percent or better in three of their last four outings.

It's also worth noting that Chicago has already handled the Hawks once this year. They beat this team 128-123 at the United Center in their third game of the season. Eight players scored 10+ points, and they also dominated on the glass 51-36.

To be sure, emerging star Jalen Johnson gave them some serious problems, and keeping him in check will be key today. But they have seen what it takes to take down this Hawks team, and they have built up some good momentum over the last handful of days.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

Where: State Farm Arena, Fanduel Sports Network Southeast

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) defends against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Coby White

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

Atlanta Hawks

1. Trae Young

2. Dyson Daniels

3. Zacchaire Risacher

4. Jalen Johnson

5. Onyeka Okongwu

Injury News

The Chicago Bulls are hoping Coby White can suit up. The guard was downgraded on the latest injury report due to an ankle injury. He has played in a season-long six straight games and has been battling multiple calf injuries all year long.

With that in mind, it feels possible the Bulls opt to sit White out of an abundance of caution. If he does play, however, it would be the second straight game where the Bulls have all their players available (minus Noa Essengue, who is out for the season).

As for the Hawks, they will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who is dealing with an illness. The big man was a big part of keeping things close in their first meeting with Chicago, dropping 27 points on 11-17 shooting. He has the clear upper hand in the matchup with Nikola Vucevic, so it sure feels notable that the big man will be unavailable in this one.

Can Vucevic continue his bounce back? The veteran is fresh off a big 24-point, 15-rebound night against Cleveland.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Ayo Dosunmu – PROBABLE (thumb)

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (quad)

Coby White – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis– OUT (illness)