Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

The banged-up and struggling Chicago Bulls playing the Eastern Conference leaders? What could go wrong!

On paper, the Detroit Pistons are one of the worst matchups possible for the Bulls. They are among the most physical units in the NBA, and this shows up in both the points in the paint and rebounding departments. Additionally, they are more than capable of keeping up with Chicago in the open floor. Cleaning the Glass has them Top 7 in transition offense, and they also happen to average the second-most fastbreak points per game.

Even if Cade Cunningham (wrist) ends up joining Jalen Duren (ankle) in street clothes, the Pistons have proven this year that they can give the Bulls trouble. They took down Chicago without both their stars during their battle in November. Not only did they shoot 28-37 from the restricted area in that meeting, but they dished 30 assists. Paul Reed was 11-13 from the floor for 28 points and 13 rebounds!

At the end of the day, the odds simply aren't in Chicago's favor tonight (literally ... it's a -10.5 points spread on FanDuel). But, hey, we all know they have a weird way of surprising us!

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (17-19) at Detroit Pistons (27-9)

Where: Little Caesars Arena

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Tre Jones

2. Kevin Huerter

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons

1. Cade Cunningham

2. Duncan Robinson

3. Ausar Thompson

4. Isaiah Stewart

5. Paul Reed

Injury News

Dec 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will be without their two leading scorers again. Despite Coby White making an unexpected return against the Boston Celtics, the team has decided to sit him out of this week's back-to-back set as a precaution. This is the same strategy they used through much of November and December after he initially returned from his calf strain, which flared back up this past week.

As for Josh Giddey, he will remain on the bench alongside Zach Collins and Jalen Smith. Missing all three tonight could prove detrimental on the glass, as the Pistons have been one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA this season. Chicago is fresh off allowing the Celtics to gobble up 20 offensive rebounds for 26 second-chance points.

The small silver lining for the Bulls is that Jalen Duren has already been ruled out, while Cade Cunningham is questionable with a wrist injury. Even though they have already lost to the Pistons without both on the floor this season, there is no question that dodging these two could make this a more level playing field.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Coby White – OUT (calf)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Jalen Smith – OUT (head)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Caris LeVert – PROBABLE (knee)

Duncan Robinson – PROBABLE (calf)

Cade Cunningham – QUESTIONABLE (wrist)

Jalen Duren – OUT (ankle)

Tobias Harris – OUT (hip)