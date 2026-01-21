Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

The Los Angeles Clippers will come into the Chicago Bulls' building on a six-game winning streak.

While the Western Conference squad has undoubtedly benefitted from a friendly schedule, they deserve credit for taking care of business. The Clippers recorded the NBA's fifth-highest net rating during this stretch, as they have proven particularly stout on the defensive end.

Speaking of which, the Bulls will have their work cut out for them against one of the more formidable frontcourts in the NBA. Ivica Zubac is a reigning All-Defensive team member, while Brook Lopez brings plenty of experience and physicality off the bench. For a Bulls team that has feasted at the rim all season long, finding a familiar rhythm could prove to be a challenge in this one.

Indeed, let's also not fail to consider that the Clippers rank second-to-last in PACE. Chicago has struggled all season long when games are brought into the halfcourt. For more on that, I encourage you to read our 3 Keys!

How to Watch

Who: Los Angeles Clippers (19-23) at Chicago Bulls (20-22)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 P.M. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Tre Jones

2. Coby White

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Isaac Okoro

5. Nikola Vucevic

Los Angeles Clippers

1. James Harden

2. Kris Dunn

3. Kobe Sanders

4. John Collins

5. Ivica Zubac

Injury News

The Chicago Bulls will play their 11th straight game without Josh Giddey. While there was some hope that the guard could make his return tonight after being upgraded to questionable, the team has ultimately decided to hold him out another game. Of course, this leaves the door wide open for Coby White to continue his resurgence. The guard has shown some steady signs of improvement in the last two games, having one of his best outings of the year on Sunday with seven made threes.

Meanwhile, Patrick Williams will also remain sidelined for the Bulls. He is dealing with an ankle sprain and reportedly tried to give things a go on Tuesday before being ruled out again.

As for the Clippers, they will be without Kawhi Leonard for a third straight game. The superstar forward was having an incredible season before experiencing knee irritation on this latest road trip and being sent back to LA. Nevertheless, the Clippers have been able to pick up wins in each of their two outings without him. Can they do it again tonight?

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Patrick Williams – OUT (ankle)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

Cam Christie – QUESTIONABLE (abdominal)

Bradley Beal – OUT (hip)

Bogdan Bogdanovic – OUT (hamstring)

Derrick Jones Jr. – OUT (knee)

Kawhi Leonard – OUT (knee)