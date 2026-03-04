Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

Congrats Bulls, you pulled off your first win in over a month! You now get the defending champs!

Starting a win streak doesn't necessarily feel like it's in the cards tonight for the Bulls, but crazier things have happened. The Oklahoma City Thunder are a mortal 7-3 in their last ten games, and they will enter tonight without several key contributors. Not only does Jalen Williams remain sidelined with a hamstring injury, but the team has decided to sit both Isaiah Hartenstein and MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Did they do that because they know that they can still beat this Bulls team? Absolutely, but it at least opens the door slightly for Chicago to make things interesting. To their credit, they showed some encouraging signs against the Bucks, which included tapping back into their offensive style that worked well earlier this year. The team dished 34 assists and drained 18 shots from behind the arc, and they even finished with seven players in double figures.

Josh Giddey was surely the catalyst for that upbeat offense, recording his eighth triple-double of the season. However, Matas Buzelis has also continued to play excellent basketball as the season progresses. The second-year forward has looked very confident with the ball in his hands and now has at least 20 points in three straight games.

Again, there isn't going to be much money on Chicago tonight, especially when we consider OKC's overwhelming defensive talent along the perimeter. But the Bulls will at least enter this game with slightly more momentum than in recent weeks.

How to Watch

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (47-15) at Chicago Bulls (25-36)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Tre Jones

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Guerschon Yabusele

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. Cason Wallace

2. Isaiah Joe

3. Aaron Wiggins

4. Luguentz Dort

5. Chet Holmgren

Mar 1, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) brings the ball up court past Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Patrick Williams and Jalen Smith remain sidelined, but the good news for Chicago is that OKC will also be without one of their top big men. Isaiah Hartenstein is set to sit, leaving Chet Holmgren and Jaylen Williams in charge of the frontcourt. While both are more than capable of holding down the fort, the absence of Hartenstein should at least make life slightly easier on Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards.

Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will also be off the floor, meaning the Thunder will have to make up for roughly 31.0 points. Who is going to step up? Cason Wallace has been the man in recent weeks, but he is coming off just a 4-point effort against the Mavericks.

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)

Patrick Williams – OUT (quad)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (toe)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – OUT (abdominal)

Jalen Williams – OUT (hamstring)

Isaiah Hartenstein – OUT (leg)

Ajay Mitchell – OUT (ankle)

Branden Carlson – OUT (back)