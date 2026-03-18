Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls (7:00 CT) – Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the Eastern Conference's most consistent teams this season. They have remained in the playoff picture for months thanks to their equal-opportunity offense and always-aggressive defense. Toronto averages the fifth-highest assist percentage in the league and also leads the NBA in fastbreak points per game, thanks to its ability to force turnovers.

When we consider that this Bulls squad has averaged the second-most turnovers a night since the trade deadline, this matchup doesn't necessarily bode well for them. This is especially true when we consider they lack size and strength along the perimeter, which is something this Raptors team is designed to abuse.

With that said, the Bulls should at least have the speed advantage. While Toronto scores off turnovers in the open floor, this doesn't necessarily mean they are a fast team. This group likes to slow things down and create offense in the halfcourt. The Bulls found some success in their last February meeting when pushing the tempo, so establishing that pace of play tonight could be the recipe for another upset win.

The Raptors also aren't a team looking to toss up many threes. They shoot just 34.5 percent from deep on sixth-fewest attempts a night. If the Bulls can somehow find their rhythm behind the arc, this one could be closer than some expect.

How to Watch

Who: Toronto Raptors (38-29) at Chicago Bulls (28-40)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Tre Jones

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Leonard Miller

5. Jalen Smith

Toronto Raptors

1. Immanuel Quickley

2. RJ Barrett

3. Brandon Ingram

4. Scottie Barnes

5. Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Mar 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will welcome back Collin Sexton tonight. The guard has not suited up since March 8, when he was forced to exit a matchup with the Kings due to a leg injury. Will he be able to pick up where he left off? Sexton had scored 20+ points in four straight games, which included a 30-point effort in a win over the Phoenix Suns.

As for Isaac Okoro, he remains sidelined for the fifth-straight game. The Bulls' top defense had been dealing with a lingering pain in his knee.

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Isaac Okoro – OUT (knee)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles – OUT (thumb)

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