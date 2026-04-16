Clock Officially Ticking on Billy Donovan's Chicago Bulls Decision

Billy Donovan Watch has entered the final phase.

After weeks of rumors and mixed opinions about what the future might hold for the head coach, it's reportedly time for a decision to be made. Donovan remained steadfast that he would not have an answer for the Chicago Bulls until they sat down to discuss the future of the franchise. Moving on from both Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley in the final week of the season, the immediate path forward for the team became even hazier.

Michael Reinsdorf remained equally steadfast in his support for Donovan. He made it very clear upon his discussion with the media following the front office firings that keeping Donovan was a priority. In fact, he was as far as to question whether a candidate for the new lead executive job would be right for the job if they didn't view Donovan as a worthwhile head coach.

Nevertheless, the choice is ultimately going to be entirely in Donvoan's hands, and Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times has now reported that he is officially weighing his options. With exit interviews out of the way and the offseason in full swing, Donovan reportedly met with the franchise on Tuesday before heading back home in Florida.

The ball is in your court, Billy!

A Billy Donovan Decision is Imminent?

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan leaves the court after the game against the Orlando Magic at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

For what it's worth, Joe Cowley stated that Donovan headed home with an expectation that a decision would come promptly. What exactly that means, however, is open for interpretation. The Chicago Bulls would certainly benefit from an answer ASAP, as every day that goes by without a new front office hire is a big deal, especially with two 2026 first-round picks now in the Bulls' lap. Plenty of draft prep to do!

At the same time, if the Reinsdorfs are so keen on keeping Donovan around, pressuring him for a decision likely isn't going to help their cause. They will have to walk the fine line between pushing for an answer and giving him time to assess what is a rather chaotic situation.

Does the fact that Donovan left without an answer possibly tell us something important, though? While we can all understand sleeping on a decision, it sure feels like an answer may have come by now if ownership had been able to ease each one of Donovan's concerns. And, again, you have to imagine their goal was to get a thumbs-up from the veteran coach before he jetted off.

Indeed, as we predicted the other day, it sure feels like the Bulls are not going to be able to provide Donovan with the level of clarity he might need to make a comfortable return. How could they when a new front office leader isn't in the building? Neither Donovan nor the Reinsdorfs can truly know the plan moving forward until a new head of basketball operations arrives. The only way that might change is if Donovan takes over that role, but it's never felt as if that's something he would consider.

At the end of the day, all we know for certain is that a decision for Donovan is imminent. Once he finally gives the Bulls an answer, one of the most important offseasons in franchise history can begin in earnest. Clocks ticking, Billy!

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