Reinsdorf's Super Telling Requirement for the Chicago Bulls' Next Front Office Face

Michael Reinsdorf was like the unexpected trip to Menards with your father after grabbing an ice cream cone. Bulls fans may have enjoyed the sweet treat that was the front office shake-up, but this didn't mean they would uncross their arms while strolling the paneling aisle.

In non-ridiculous-metaphorical words, Reinsdorf was never going to win his conversation with the media earlier this month. The Bulls have been too irrelevant for too long to receive the benefit of the doubt. Yes, moving on from Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley was undoubtedly seen as the right call. But the road that lies ahead remains full of potential potholes.

Everything is going to ride on who is tagged to be the next head of basketball operations. The hiring process is not something this ownership group has grown used to during their tenure. Karnisovas was only the third different face to be in charge since Jerry Krause took over in the mid-80s. This – along with the organization's repeated failure to compete at the highest level – creates reasonable concern about the ability to find the best person for the job.

To Reinsdorf's credit, however, he was genuinely transparent. Did this work against him at times? Absolutely, as he made fans grab their pitchforks after suggesting they wouldn't proceed with a quality candidate if that person didn't approve of Billy Donovan. But he also owned up to the prior failure, explained what he needs to change moving forward, and even outlined a detailed list of what he wants in his next executive.

And that's something that has stuck with me over a week later.

What the Chicago Bulls Need the Most From Next FO Hire

Oct 2, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Michael Reinsdorf's list was rather expansive, but one specific bullet point felt extremely telling:

"Communicator – we have a history at the Bulls in the top position, other than Pax, they haven’t always been the best communicators, going back to the days of Jerry Krause. It wasn’t one of Arturas’ strengths, ok? In terms of communicating with the media," Reinsdrof admitted. "I want someone who is really strong in communication. Not just internally within the organization but also externally when he is talking to people like you, when he is talking to our fans. What are we trying to accomplish? What is the plan? Our fans have a right to understand what we’re trying to accomplish. So, I think that is incredibly important."

Karnisovas repeatedly failed to outline a course of action to the general public, making many on the outside worry that there were similar problems behind the scenes. It sure feels like Reinsdorf's brutally honest assessment essentially confirms that was the case. If the previous front office had a roadmap they were trying to follow, it sure sounds like many of their colleagues couldn't read it.

You can be an excellent talent evaluator or a financial guru, but how is that going to be put to proper use without everyone being on the same page? The fact of the matter is that it takes more people than ever before to operate an NBA team successfully. Everyone needs to be steering the ship in the same direction and be well aware of the expectations. What happens when that's not the case? You end up as a middling mess!

There is also something to be said about the connections built with other parties around the league. What did we consistently hear about the Bulls' previous front office? They kept things close to the vest and opposing front offices never exactly knew where they stood. You never want to show all your cards, but the NBA isn't The Bachelor. Sitting there and insisting that you "aren't there to make friends" isn't going to make for good television.

Equally as important is Reinsdorf's point about sending the right message to the fans. As desperate as Chicagoans are for basketball success, they have always been willing to embrace the journey. The problem is they have been given no journey to embrace over the last handful of years and have been left in the dark repeatedly. Neither Karnisovas nor Eversley would ever make that radio hit or hold an impromptu press conference before a game. You heard from them four times a year: End of season, draft day, media day, and trade deadline. That's it.

Look, what does every happily married couple ever always say? Communication is the key. If the Bulls want to improve their relationship with both their fans and NBA counterparts, it all starts with creating a transparent dialogue. As Reinsdorf said, this has been one of the franchise's biggest problems for decades. And guess who hasn't won a ring since the 90s?

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