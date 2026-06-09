Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and More Pay Emotional Tribute to Bulls' Stacey King

The Chicago Bulls community lost one of its most iconic voices this week.

In a sudden and tragic development, Stacey King passed away at the age of 59 on Sunday. An Oklahoma basketball legend, King's journey with the Bulls organization began in 1989, when he was selected with the No. 6 overall pick. King would go on to win three championships with the Bulls as a key frontcourt role player.

While King's time with the Bulls would eventually come to an end, he returned to the franchise in the mid-2000s to serve as their color commentator. He would quickly rise in the NBA ranks and become one of the most respected and entertaining voices in the league. King was known for his unwavering enthusiasm and playful catchphrases. From "gimmie the hot sauce" to "drive home safely Chicago" to "the 'G' stands for Gets," Bulls fans everywhere can recite a long list of King staples.

Indeed, as one of the most beloved figures in the Bulls universe, it feels like only a matter of time before the organization announces a more formal way to honor his career. In the meantime, however, tributes have poured in from all over the country. And several of the franchise's most recognizable names have joined in paying their respect.

Bulls Legends Honor Stacey King

Former OU player Stacey King, left, and former OU basketball coach Billy Tubbs smile during a tribute to the 1988 OU men's basketball team at halftime of the men's college basketball game between Oklahoma and Texas A&M at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, March 1, 2008. | NATE BILLINGS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michael Jordan released an official statement on Stacey King's passing via ESPN 1000 on Monday. The franchise's most legendary figure, Jordan praised King for the part he played in creating a historic era of Bulls basketball:

"I'm deeply saddened to learn of Stacey's passing. We shared some special years together as teammates, and he was part of a group that helped define an era of Chicago Bulls basketball. My thoughts are with Stacey's family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched."

Scottie Pippen was also quick to honor his former teammate over social media:

A champion, a great teammate, and a true ambassador for the game. His impact on the Bulls organization and the city of Chicago will be remembered for generations. Rest in peace, King.

One of the most touching tributes came from Derrick Rose, who recently spent time with King at his jersey retirement ceremony. As a homegrown hero, Rose insisted that King was a crucial part of the legacy he built and the story he told in Chicago.

Of course, King was behind the mic for some of Rose's most memorable moments in a Bulls uniform.

"Stacey King, your voice

became a part of mine

Calling moments out

that now live beyond time.

When the lights got dim

and the crowd moved on

Your belief stayed strong

and carried on.

You didn't just call plays,

you helped tell my story

From the pain of the struggle

to the height of the glory.

So if my name still echoes,

if my Rose still grows

A piece of that garden is your ...

I hope you know."

In addition to the statements released by Jordan, Pippen, and Rose, many others paid their respect to King during a 90-minute-long Chicago Sports Network special on Monday. This included stories from Adam Amin, Horace Grant, Neil Funk, Kendall Gill, Will Perdue, Matas Buzelis, and Ayo Dosunmu.

Once again, this isn't going to be the last time people come together to celebrate King. His impact on the community and the organization as a whole is undeniable, and his fun-loving energy will be remembered by players, fans, and Chicagoans for decades to come.

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