NBA Reportedly Hires Arturas Karnisovas to a Big-Time Role After Bulls Firing

The Reinsdorfs chose to part ways with Arturas Karnisovas after a 31-51 campaign that included a befuddling trade deadline. The front office essentially admitted defeat on their previous iteration of the roster, dumping a slew of players in exchange for little more than second-round picks. While it was a long-awaited change, the mess was beyond something Karnisovas and his brain trust could clean up.

It's why on April 6, the Bulls moved on from both him and his second-in-command, Marc Eversely. This launched one of their most disciplined front office searches in years. Not only did they hire an outside firm for assistance, but they also have serious consideration for candidates with no prior ties to the franchise.

A handful of weeks later, they officially announced the hiring of Bryson Graham. He was a young up-and-coming executive from the Atlanta Hawks. The differences between him and Karnisovas were made apparent immediately. He didn't refuse to embrace the world "rebuild" or insist that he would keep things close to the vest. Likewise, he stressed the importance of consistent communication about the organization's goals, both publicly and internally.

Karnisovas was a far more stubborn leader. Even Michael Reinsdorf admitted in the aftermath that communication was not his forte. His constant refusal to accept how far behind the organization was also left Bulls fans extremely frustrated. Time and again, he prioritized Play-In Tournament pursuits over lofty long-term goals.

Karnisovas' crowning achievement with the franchise was a singular trip to the postseason, where the Bulls were swept in a swift five games. Otherwise, he became one of the few teams in NBA history to make three consecutive Play-In Tournaments. And he lost each one to the Miami Heat.

Nevertheless, three months after the Chicago Bulls chose to fire Karnisovas, the former front office leader has landed on his feet.

NBA Hires Arturas Karnisovas to Big Role

Sep 29, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls Arturas Karnisovas, executive vice president of basketball operations talks to the press on Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be honest, Arturas Karnisovas' latest role might be even more important than his last.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic has reported that the NBA has hired Karnisovas as its consultant for building NBA Europe. It's an ambitious project that the league has highlighted multiple times in recent years, as they look to expand their outreach and establish a greater overseas presence.

According to Vardon, the role will have Karnisovas advising Adam Silver and Company on a wide range of topics, including league rules and ways to potentially bridge the two leagues in the future. Karnisovas will also work alongside multiple basketball bodies as the NBA looks to form a strong partnership.

Karnisovas is particularly well-equipped to handle such responsibilities. A Lithuanian native who played for their national team and went pro, he has long been touted for his connections overseas and understanding of the Euro competition.

There is also no question that his time spent with high-ranking front office roles in the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls makes him a strong candidate for this job. Some frustrated fans may disagree, but that's still a rare experience that gave him further perspective on the league's inner workings.

The big question now is, will Karnisovas ever return to the team side of things? While it's not all that surprising that an NBA front office didn't bring him in immediately after his firing, it's not hard to imagine he lands another main role in the future.

Look, the truth is that many believed he was originally a strong hire for the Bulls. It might not be all that hard for someone to talk themselves into him against a No. 2, especially as he gains even more ties in Europe. There is also something to be said about his ability to keep Chicago consistently in the middle of the conference. As annoying as that was at the time, the league's new structure will technically reward that mediocrity, as its lottery odds have flattened significantly to deter tanking.

Regardless, Karnisovas does feel strongly suited for this specific new role, and he now has a pretty massive opportunity to leave his mark on the league.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news