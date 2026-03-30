3 Reasons for the Chicago Bulls to Look on the Bright Side as Huge Offseason Nears

The Chicago Bulls may not have a whole lot to play for the rest of the way, but there remain plenty of key storylines to follow as the end of their 2025-26 season creeps closer. Billy Donovan's future is up in the air. Front office rumors are swirling. Draft lottery odds are fluctuating. It's shaping up to be an incredibly fascinating and important offseason – one that can hopefully put the franchise on a considerably better path.

Indeed, vibes have been low in Chicago for years. The organization is in desperate need of a pick-me-up, but there is reason to believe that better days could be on the horizon. As the pessimism swirls (and rightfully so), let's consider three reasons to look on the bright side.

Matas Buzelis is Legit

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) tips in a rebound during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

I'm not sure it's much of a question anymore: Matas Buzelis is a "dude." Does this mean he is destined to become THE dude on a championship-level team? Not necessarily. There is still plenty of growth that must happen on both ends to reach that superstar status. However, Buzelis has shown over the last two seasons that he is the closest thing this organization has to a star talent. You build with him in mind.

Development isn't always linear. A player like Coby White serves as a good example of that in Chicago. But many of the league's best follow an upward trajectory early in their careers, and Buzelis feels like he has been on that track. The forward has improved in essentially every statistical and intangible category in Year 2. Even more promising, as the Bulls have opened up more opportunities for him, he has only looked more comfortable.

Over Buzelis' last 15 games, he has averaged 22.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks a night. He's also shooting a very solid 46.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from long range on 9.4 attempts per game. The victories may be hard to come by, but we have seen him come up big in the handful of surprising ones the Bulls have pulled off. Of course, this includes his 41-point outburst to carry Chicago to an OT road win over the Warriors.

Have some of his big nights come in what NBA Nerds like to deem "Mickey Mouse March?" Yes, but I'm not sure how much that matters when we're talking about a 21-year-old who needs as many developmental minutes as he can get. Likewise, the entirety of Buzelis' sophomore season has been encouraging. It's always an extremely positive sign when a player's efficiency increases alongside his usage rating. In other words, Buzelis isn't merely putting up bigger numbers because there are more shots to go around. He is executing at a high level and earning more responsibility.

In Buzelis' most recent outing against the Memphis Grizzlies, he finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks. The +14 performance put him alongside some elite company, as he and the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama represent the only players to record 8+ games of 20+ points and 3+ blocks this season.

No one is saying that Buzelis is on the cusp of entering the MVP conversation, but this continues to underscore how rare a talent the former No. 11 overall pick is. Stars consistently make impact plays on both sides of the ball, and Buzelis is checking that box.

Money, Money, Money!

Sep 29, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls Arturas Karnisovas, executive vice president of basketball operations talks to the press on Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

To the Chicago Bulls' very rare credit, they have done a decent job cleaning their cap sheet.

Few teams in the NBA have as much financial flexibility as the Bulls this summer and potentially beyond. After finding a taker for Zach LaVine last season, the front office has prioritized expiring contracts ahead of the 2026 offseason. This included avoiding long-term money at the past trade deadline despite making their long list of deals.

As things currently stand, the Bulls are in a position to create $63.5 million in spending power this June. Not only is this projected to be the most in the NBA, but it's roughly $15.0 million more than the next closest team, per Spotrac.

Now, one obviously has to trust those sitting at the top of the pecking order to do the right thing with this money. Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley have undeniably failed to build that trust. But is it possible that some moves could be made to the front office in a couple of months? We at least have some reason to believe it's possible.

Regardless, there is no question that this is still a better place to be than drowning in undesirable money. You want options in today's NBA, and the Bulls have plenty at their disposal as they try to pick a more definitive path. They could go hard after some interesting restricted free agents, absorb bad money in return for meaningful draft capital, or push for a disgruntled star in need of a new environment.

Free agency isn't what it used to be, which admittedly does make creating this much cap space feel less important than it would have been 10-15 years ago. Still, there is a lot of value in having such a clean slate, and it's now up to the Bulls to make the most of it.

Picks, Picks, Picks!

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Noa Essengue stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 12th pick by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What makes the Chicago Bulls' situation especially rare is the fact that they can pair their financial flexibility with a full stash of draft picks. It's why they have become a team that frequently comes up with a star player hits the open market – even if it feels as if their pre-existing roster isn't talented enough to warrant that big of a swing. Draft picks have become even more valuable currency than the money itself, and this isn't likely to change any time soon.

Chicago owns all of their future first-round picks and even possesses an additional lottery-protected first-rounder from the Portland Trail Blazers. The latter has until 2028 to convey, but it could be on the cusp of finally landing in their lap this summer. Portland is currently 9th in the Western Conference and thus in a position to steal one of the final playoff spots. If they were to do that, Chicago could end up with two picks inside the Top 15 on draft night.

Considering how deep this 2026 class projects to be, there is no question that securing two firsts would be a massive deal for this retooling squad. We also can't rule out the potential ability to jump up the draft board. Might they be able to package No. 9/10 with the Portland pick for someone in the 5-8 range?

Let's also not forget all the work they did to bolster their second-round arsenal at this trade deadline. While it's fair to laugh at this brain trust for failing to net any extra firsts, there is still something to be said about having 12 second-rounders in your back pocket.

As much of a chance as there is to land a diamond in the rough, these selections have also become great sweeteners in big trades. We've also seen several high-quality role players moved over the last handful of years for a package of second-round picks. With so many firsts already on the move, there is a case to make that these seconds have become more valuable.

Once again, it may be hard to trust the folks who are putting the picks to use, but the majority of franchises in the NBA would love to be in the Bulls' draft capital shoes. Whether you're putting them to use in trades or having a shot at adding a young difference-maker, picks almost always prove to be the most important piece to turning a franchise around.

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