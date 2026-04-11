Bulls Evade Draft Lottery Damage But Lose Matas Buzelis to Injury in Blowout Loss

After sitting the previous two games due to an illness, Matas Buzelis returned for the Chicago Bulls' final home game of 2025-26.

All things considered, it felt like the second-year forward could have been shut down for the season. After not traveling to Washington for the last two-game set, the Bulls only had two more games on the calendar before a pivotal offseason hit. With Buzelis being arguably the most important player on the existing roster, sitting him for precautionary reasons would have been understandable.

Nevertheless, the Bulls allowed the competitive 21-year-old to suit up. He looked noticeably rusty over the first three quarters, and it sure didn't help that he had to deal with the bruising force of a player like Paolo Banchero. Buzelis would shoot 6-17 on the night for 14 points and 8 rebounds. Those numbers could have been bolstered down the stretch, but he ended up turning his ankle early in the fourth quarter.

Buzelis hit the deck and remained there while holding his right ankle. He was eventually helped to his feet and walked to the bench under his own power. Then, trainers followed behind him as he limped his way to the locker room.

"I think he's ok. He's walking around there. He's probably a little bit sore," Donovan told the media after the game. "I think he's just disappointed he can't finish the season."

You could see the frustration on Buzelis' face before he exited the court. He proceeded to speak with reporters in the locker room, confirming that it was an ankle sprain and thus likely that his season was cut one game short. The good news is that it doesn't appear as if the injury is anything too severe. However, seeing a key player go down with any ailment in the second-to-last game of a lost season is always a tough pill to swallow.

On the Bright Side ...

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) and Orlando Magic center/forward Goga Bitadze (35) grab a loose ball during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls did what they needed to do to help their lottery luck. Coming into the evening, they were tied with the Milwaukee Bucks in the lottery standings. A victory tonight and a Bucks loss would have officially decreased the Bulls' chances at a Top 4 pick going into the final game of the regular season. Fortunately for them, the opposite happened.

Milwaukee won its final home game over the Brooklyn Nets. They are now 1.0 game ahead of Chicago in the East standings and therefore hold lesser odds. Could they still find a way to leapfrog the Bulls for the No. 9 spot in the lottery? Yes, but the Bulls now control their own destiny.

As long as Chicago can lose on Sunday night in Dallas, they will ensure the better odds. If they were to beat the Mavericks and watch the Bucks lose to Philly, then their fate would be left up to a coin flip for the second straight season. And we all know how that ended up one offseason ago!

Expect Sunday to be quite the tankfest for both parties, by the way. The Mavericks will also be inclined to add to the loss column in order to keep themselves tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 6 spot in the order. The only way they could surpass the Grizzlies is if they lose to the Bulls while the Grizzlies beat Houston. With the latter very unlikely to happen, Dallas' best bet is to play for the coin flip and 50/50 shot at No. 6.

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