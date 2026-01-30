Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls (Game 1) – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

I guess commissioner Adam Silver must get a sickening amount of joy from watching the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat face off.

The NBA faithful have been subject to this matchup time and again, and the results have often been the same. The Heat have ended the Bulls' season in three consecutive Play-In Tournaments, and they have done so in blowout fashion. This dominance even carried over into their first regular season matchup of the year in November, when Miami cruised to a dumbfounding 143-107 victory.

The two will now face off in a shocking three consecutive games. This bizarre regular-season series was created due to the postponement earlier in December at the United Center. Unnaturally warm weather in Chicago led to condensation on the court that made it unsafe to play. The NBA then rescheduled the meeting for tonight, slapping it in front of a two-game series between the Bulls and Heat that was on the original schedule.

To no surprise, both teams enter the matchup in the middle of the Play-In Tournament picture. Miami sits just 1.5 games ahead of Chicago in the No. 8 seed, while the Bulls are clinging to the No. 10 seed. With these next three wrapping up the regular season series, there is no question that the outcome could go a long way in deciding where each team ends up come April.

How to Watch

Who: Miami Heat (25-23) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-24)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 P.M. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Coby White

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Jalen Smith

5. Nikola Vucevic

Miami Heat

1. Kasparas Jakučionis

2. Norman Powell

3. Pelle Larsson

4. Andrew Wiggins

5. Bam Adebayo

Injury News

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up before an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will be without Josh Giddey tonight as they rest him on the backend of this week's first back-to-back set. Billy Donovan also shared that he experienced some hamstring tightness following Wednesday's game, which puts his availability for Saturday and Sunday up in the air.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat came into the day with their own limited backcourt, ruling out Tyler and Davion Mitchell.

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (calf)

Josh Giddey – QUESTIONABLE (hamstring management)

Tre Jones – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Miami Heat Injury Report

Norman Powell – PROBABLE (back)

Kel'el Ware – PROBABLE (hamstring)

Tyler Herro – OUT (ribs)

Davion Mitchell – OUT (shoulder)