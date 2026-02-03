Chicago Bulls Injury Report: A Short-Handed Night After Busy Trade Day

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo end the night in the visitors locker room?

As the NBA trade deadline heats up, the Chicago Bulls will take the court at Fiserv Forum for a strange meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two sides have oddly been connected over the last week, with speculations running rampant that the Bulls could look to make a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, the much more likely situation is the one we have seen play out over the last handful of hours. The Bulls come into this evening in the wake of two significant trades. Kevin Huerter, Nikola Vucevic, and the recently acquired Dario Saric have each reportedly been dealt. Huerter and Saric are said to be destined for Detroit, while Vucevic is bound to board a plane to Boston soon.

Both moves seem to signal a significant step back for the Bulls as they look to undertake a more honest rebuild. But, hey, there are also two days left until the deadline clock strikes. More moves are almost certainly on the table, and who knows exactly what those will entail.

All we do know is that this is bound to be a very odd game for both parties. The Bulls, in particular, will have several players taking the court who could be on the move in a matter of hours. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are the biggest names to watch, as the additions of Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons have only put their futures with the team further into question. Tonight could very well be the last time fans see either in a Bulls uniform.

Jan 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the Bulls are thrilled that both guards are healthy enough to take the floor. They will be extremely short-handed as they manage the recent trades AND their already long injury report. Josh Giddey remains out with a hamstring strain and will miss his fourth-straight contest. We're still waiting for a firmer update on where his status stands, but the Bulls may be in the opposite of a rush to bring him back as they navigate this new era.

Tre Jones and Zach Collins also remain sidelined with their respective injuries. While there seems to be a small chance that Jones can return before the All-Star break, Collins appears likely to sit out until later this month.

Jalen Smith and Julian Phillips have been listed as questionable. Phillips is dealing with a wrist injury, while Smith is trying to work his way back from some calf tightness. The big man first suffered the issue in the Bulls' first of three meetings with the Heat. If Smith can not return tonight, the Bulls will be incredibly thin in the size department. He is currently their only "healthy" option at the five with Vucevic gone and Collins out indefinitely. If the Bulls do choose to sit him, expect to see plenty of small-ball with Patrick Williams and more minutes for second-round rookie Lachlan Olbrich.

Overall, the Bulls will head into tonight with only nine active full-time roster members. The number bumps to 11 if we include two-way players Olbrich and Yuki Kawamura. Speaking of which, their third two-way spot is now open, as they moved Emanuel Miller as part of the Cavs-Kings trade this past weekend.

UPDATE: Tre Jones was surprisingly upgraded to questionable roughly an hour and a half before game time. However, Chicago Sports Network's K.C. Johnson notes that it's unlikely the guard, who has missed the last six games, suits up.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (calf)

Julian Phillips – QUESTIONABLE (wrist)

Tre Jones – QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Nikola Vucevic – OUT (trade pending)

Kevin Huerter – OUT (trade pending)

Dario Saric – OUT (trade pending)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)



Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Bobby Portis – QUESTIONABLE (hip)

Giannis Antetokounmpo – OUT (calf)

Gary Harris – OUT (hamstring)

Kevin Porter Jr. – OUT (oblique)

Taurean Prince – OUT (neck)

