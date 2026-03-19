Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls (7:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury News

While Donovan Mitchell's availability will certainly have an impact on this game, I'm not so sure it will have an impact on the outcome.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are comfortably fourth in the Eastern Conference for a reason. They have a relatively deep squad that is now also headlined by the addition of James Harden. The guard may not be the high-usage scoring threat he once was, but there is no question he's still capable of giving the Bulls' weak interior defense some serious trouble.

The same goes for Evan Mobley, who is actually fresh off one of his best performances of the season against Milwaukee. The two-way big man notched 27 points with 15 rebounds and 3 blocks. He also shot 12-21 from the field. Those 21 shot attempts were his second-most in any game this season.

There is a good chance he starts at the five tonight with Jarrett Allen sidelined, so it will be interesting to see how the Bulls decide to lineup. Jalen Smith is questionable, and Donovan's second choice has typically been Guerschon Yabusele. Can they afford to use his undersized frame against Mobley's elite length, though? Could Nick Richards instead get the call?

The good news for the Bulls is that this Cavaliers team does love to chuck up threes. They shoot the sixth-most attempts a night, sitting just ahead of Chicago in the league ranks. When a team is this reliant on triples, there is always a chance for an off-shooting night. The Bulls are sure hoping that will be the case tonight.

Prediction: Cavaliers get the short-handed W

How to Watch

Who: Toronto Raptors (38-29) at Chicago Bulls (28-40)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Tre Jones

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Leonard Miller

5. Jalen Smith

Toronto Raptors

1. Immanuel Quickley

2. RJ Barrett

3. Brandon Ingram

4. Scottie Barnes

5. Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will sit Jalen Smith tonight, just as they did for the backend of their last back-to-back set. Not having the agile big man could be a problem against Evan Mobley and Dean Wade, but it will surely hurt less knowing Jarrett Allen is also off the floor.

Collin Sexton is good to go after returning from his four-game absence last night. The Bulls will likely watch his workload closely, but he did look decently comfortable against the Raptors with 14 points on a 6-8 shooting display from the free throw line in his 18 minutes of action.

Collin Sexton – PROBABLE (leg)

Jalen Smith – OUT (injury management)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Isaac Okoro – OUT (knee)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell – QUESTIONABLE (eye)

Jarrett Allen – OUT (knee)

Craig Porter Jr. – OUT (groin)

Tyrese Proctor – OUT (quad)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news